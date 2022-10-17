Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged Sanford with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport man gets 2 life sentences for raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man found guilty in Caddo District Court last week of raping two children, was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life terms, each without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was convicted Friday on two counts of aggravated rape in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Natchitoches woman killed in early morning crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches woman died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish. State police said Kristin Stephens, 38, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima southbound on U.S. Highway 71 south of Cox Road when she veered off the road, hit a culvert then a tree.
KPVI Newschannel 6
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Calls for more poll workers, early voting ahead of Caddo Parish November election season
SHREVEPORT, La.-As we approach the November election season in Louisiana, officials are weighing in on improvements made to this years election process. This election cycle, Caddo Parrish election officials are working to make sure voters can cast their ballots as quickly and as easily as possible. Those efforts include more...
Comments / 0