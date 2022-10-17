Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Prevention
Quick Mango Sorbet With Cardamom
The key to this four-ingredient sorbet is the Ataulfo mango (aka champagne mango), which is golden, sweet, and almost buttery in flavor. ripe Ataulfo mangoes (about 8 ounces each) Pinch of ground cardamom. Kosher salt. 1 tsp. lime zest. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third...
How To Make The Best Chili, According To Chili Cook-Off Winners (And A Judge)
Whether you’re competing in a friendly neighborhood gathering or just cooking at home, we’ve got the recipes, techniques and advice you need.
Claudia Roden’s recipe for roast belly of pork with baked apples
The crisp crackling and layers of fat in this roast keep the meat meltingly succulent as it cooks. Make sure the butcher has removed the ribs and scored the skin with deep cuts that go right down to the fat. In Asturias, they serve pork with apple puree or whole...
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
actionlifemedia.com
How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets
Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Spiced Chickpea Rice Recipe
1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and pat very dry. Rinse the rice in a fine-mesh strainer until the water runs clear. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and stir in the garlic and shallots. Cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the salt and spices and cook, stirring, about 1 minute more.
Epicurious
Black Cake
Active Time 1 hour Total Time 3 hours 30 minutes, plus 5 days for soaking. Black cake is the Caribbean version of a fruitcake, with some distinct differences: It is rum-soaked and almost pudding-like and sticky in texture, ridiculously moist, dense, and highly aromatic. Chop and change the dried fruit as you desire. You can also cover the cake in marzipan and fondant icing if you like. This is a cake recipe that can be made in bulk, and black cake can keep for up to three months if you give it a generous “feed” of rum after it has been baked (although I’ve never tested the theory as it tends to get eaten—or it leaves the kitchen in doggy bags—in a week or so in my house). Although it is usually a Christmas treat, there is always an excuse to have it year round.
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
Halloween Treats Dangers
Halloween is a fun time of the year for both kids and adults. However, the treats that come with this holiday can be dangerous to a person's health. Typical Halloween candy bar treats full of unhealthy sugar.Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Allrecipes.com
Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
Homemade ranch dressing mix
If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!
Epicurious
Got 9 Minutes? Make This Salted Dark Chocolate Pudding
I like to consider myself pudding’s number-one hype girl. A constant proponent of mushy foods, I have taken on the role of defending that which is devoid of snap, crackle, and pop and pump up things that wiggle, smush, and spread. Pudding—and specifically chocolate pudding—is deserving of all the accolades when it comes to soft desserts.
Epicurious
I Can’t Do Thanksgiving Without My Le Creuset Braiser
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If I could have only two pieces of cookware in my kitchen, I’d pick a 5.5-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven and a 3.5-quart Le Creuset braiser.
BHG
Loaded Potato Dip
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato in dip form? Yes, please! The combination of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onion make the perfect party dip. When you have leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving or a weeknight dinner, plan to use them in this loaded potato dip recipe. Enjoy with crackers, tortilla chips, and/or crudités.
Epicurious
31 Pieces of H&M Tableware We Want for Thanksgiving Dinner
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes I forget that clothing retailer H&M has a fairly robust housewares line called H&M Home, and I’m pleasantly surprised every time I end up on the site. But I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited as I am this season, because there are so many beautiful pieces I want to mix and match to set my Thanksgiving table: linen tablecloths and napkins in a variety of autumnal colors, rustic stoneware, smoky glassware, and stylish candleholders I’d be thrilled to use year-round. The best part? Most of the dishes, glassware, and flatware can be purchased individually so you can buy only what you need, whether that’s a place setting for two or for 20. I’ve rounded up all the best Thanksgiving-appropriate H&M tableware below. Now all that’s left to do is add to cart.
Comments / 0