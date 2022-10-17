ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
territorysupply.com

10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Greater Danbury Towns Ranked Worst to Best for Traffic Problems

Recently, I decided to run an informal poll to see which town in the Greater Danbury area has the worst traffic issues. I wanted to know what others thought about the jumbled road-mess that we call home. Some of the results were surprising, others did not stun me one bit. Not only did I count the votes, I ranked them and collected some comments to share.
DANBURY, CT
Glenn Danzig Would Love This Shopping Plaza in Torrington

Have you heard of the Shopping Cart Litmus Test? Glenn Danzig? Cool. For those who haven't, someone, possibly Misfits/Samhain/Danzig singer Glenn Danzig, came up with this theory - "The shopping cart is the ultimate litmus test for whether a person is self-governing. To return a shopping cart is an easy,...
TORRINGTON, CT
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYC's first migrant center in Manhattan opens its doors

The first migrant relief center in New York City opens today at Randall's Island in Manhattan. Mayor Eric Adams has said at least 18,000 migrants have arrived in the city over the last few months. For the first time, a center will be waiting to welcome them. A recreation room,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
