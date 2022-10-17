Read full article on original website
Can You Get Free TV in the Hudson Valley? How to Check
Do you think that the only way you can get to watch tv programs is to have to pay a cable company? Do you think that you have to be beholden to them and whatever they want you to pay to them per month?. Let's just say, I am not...
Staff Forced to Drain Fountain at Danbury Fair Mall After Swim Trend
NOTICE: To my knowledge, this prank is no longer trending OR a problem. I'm only one man and I'm not a teenager so I just got wind that it was a rough summer for security at the Danbury Fair Mall. WARNING: Do NOT try the stunt below as you could...
Pet Donkey Killed by Black Bear in Upstate New York
According to a report by James De La Fuente of ABC News10, a New York woman woke to find her pet miniature donkey dead after it was attacked by a black bear overnight in Columbia County. According to the report, Laura-Ann Camissa takes in unwanted donkeys regularly and provides them...
The Beach Boys Just Announced A Very Special Treat For Upstate New York
As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
territorysupply.com
10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
Hurricane Ian Destroyed One of My Favorite Childhood Memories: The Famous Florida Structure Known as the Dome Home
Everlasting memories are a funny thing, you don't get to decide what yours are. One of mine involves a Southwest Florida landmark that I recently learned has been swept away forever, by Hurricane Ian. You can see it in the picture above, and the video below, it's called the Dome...
Biden comes to Poughkeepsie as I search for the parking lot and WiFi
We gathered at an IBM warehouse in Poughkeepsie last week for President Joe Biden’s stop to boost his administration’s multi-billion dollar investment in the semiconductor industry, proclaim that manufacturing was back in the U.S., and to tout the campaigns of U.S. Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
Greater Danbury Towns Ranked Worst to Best for Traffic Problems
Recently, I decided to run an informal poll to see which town in the Greater Danbury area has the worst traffic issues. I wanted to know what others thought about the jumbled road-mess that we call home. Some of the results were surprising, others did not stun me one bit. Not only did I count the votes, I ranked them and collected some comments to share.
Glenn Danzig Would Love This Shopping Plaza in Torrington
Have you heard of the Shopping Cart Litmus Test? Glenn Danzig? Cool. For those who haven't, someone, possibly Misfits/Samhain/Danzig singer Glenn Danzig, came up with this theory - "The shopping cart is the ultimate litmus test for whether a person is self-governing. To return a shopping cart is an easy,...
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
America's Back Roads - Roam the Catskill Mountains like the B-52's
Charming and retro cabins from Kate Pierson of the B-52's.
News 12
NYC's first migrant center in Manhattan opens its doors
The first migrant relief center in New York City opens today at Randall's Island in Manhattan. Mayor Eric Adams has said at least 18,000 migrants have arrived in the city over the last few months. For the first time, a center will be waiting to welcome them. A recreation room,...
Comments / 0