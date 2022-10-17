Read full article on original website
Next Avenue
Photography: Part of the Big Picture at the Detroit Institute of Arts
The museum also houses 100 galleries and takes part in touring exhibits. When photography was invented in France in the 1820s, some artists predicted — even feared — that it would in time take the place of painting. That didn't happen, but photographers around the world consistently have recorded images that reveal us to ourselves, move us emotionally and upend our expectations.
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Worlds Collide as Galleries Converge for an Art and Design Fair in the Heart of Paris
Most have focused their attention this week on Art Basel’s new Paris+ fair, which has more than 150 exhibitors and is taking place near the Eiffel Tower. But a smaller, more tightly curated affair just a half hour’s walk away offers a much different vision of what it looks like when galleries converge. Seven galleries focused on the intersection of art and design have banded together at the 18th-century Hôtel de Guise for an event called Zut!, whose name is a cute way of saying “damn” in French. Set in a former hôtel particulier, the space was once the opulent home...
Laila Gohar’s Collaboration With Hay Is a Joyful, Kaleidoscopic Ode to Entertaining
Laila Gohar’s new entertaining collaboration with Hay all began with a self-described “friend crush.” After meeting Mette Hay, the co-founder of the Copenhagen-based furniture and homeware brand, through mutual friends, the two found themselves repeatedly gravitating to each other at social gatherings. “We would see each other at these dinners and try to sit next to each other,” she says, laughing. A friendly relationship soon morphed into a professional one: after a visit to Gohar's studio, Hay asked the artist if she’d like to design something together.
wmagazine.com
With Alekesam, Selema Masekela Expands Surf Culture’s Reach
For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here. For most of the past two decades, you’ve been known...
This new opera at Carnegie Hall is specially made for babies
If you think about the target demographic for an opera, the 0-2-year-old age range probably doesn't spring to mind, but these new shows at Carnegie Hall are designed specifically for the littlest music lovers. "Camille’s Rainbow," a new immersive performance for babies and toddlers (ages 0–2), will debut with free...
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Art Featured On New Samsonite Collection
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s iconic Untitled Skull and Pez Dispenser paintings will be front and center on two of Samsonite’s C-Lite model luggage. The new collection is available in two sizes, carry-on ($600) and a 28″ spinner ($700), and will feature the entire painting on the outside with unique detailed hits in each of their guts. More from VIBE.comKelvin Harrison Jr. To Star In Jean-Michel Basquiat Biopic 'Samo Lives'Basquiat's Friends Slam Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co. CampaignThe Life Of Basquiat Will Be Turned Into A Broadway Musical As the official press release states, the result of this collaboration is a “travel-meets-art celebration” rooted in “creative credibility and sublime...
Artist Lucia Koch Turns a Parisian Government Building Into a Gorgeous, Tactile Installation
A government building often isn’t the most inviting of spaces. The Palais d’Iéna, an imposing concrete structure designed by Auguste Perrier, one of France’s leading practitioners of Art Deco, is no exception. Completed in 1939, it was originally planned to house a museum, and is now the home of the Conseil économique social et environnemental, an advisory body. In recent years, the building has been given over for a few days out of the year for artists commissions, and this time, it is hosting an elegant sculptural installation by Lucia Koch. Titled double trouble and on view through October 28, her...
Beethoven and Stravinsky Violin Concertos review – Frang and Kuusisto create sweetness, swagger and exhilaration
There are two violinists at work on this recording, and it doesn’t take anything away from Vilde Frang’s exhilarating performance to say so. In Beethoven’s concerto there is nothing remotely laboured about her playing, yet her light touch and unfailingly sweet tone is the vehicle for a satisfyingly large-scale interpretation. In the Stravinsky that sweetness acquires a swagger and firmness of purpose that yields to reveal something dark and deeply felt in the slow movement. In both works, her playing is constantly alive to the music’s swirling undercurrents of electric energy.
architecturaldigest.com
Bold Art and Commanding Colors Wow in This Milan Adobe
Milan is a city known for its dizzying speed. Amidst a country of relative peace and quiet, Milan holds its place on the global stage as a style and design capital, the economic engine of Italy. Though this is true, the heart of the city is found in its people. It was in this unique city, under the gaze of the iconic Madonnina statue atop the city’s cathedral, that Alessandra Straccamore and Matteo Mazza met almost 10 years ago.
cambridgespy.org
Looking at the Masters: Painting Farm Animals
Dutch painters of the 17th Century were the first European artists to start painting landscapes, because land was owned by commoners as well as by nobles. Throughout the history of art, the subject matter that was most depicted was an indication of what was most important at the time. The newly freed Dutch had no king, and the various new Protestant churches had no single religious authority as previously exercised by the Catholic church. The Dutch became the merchants and tradesmen of Europe, and most trading ships sailed into the port of Amsterdam, where goods were then distributed to the rest of Europe. The Dutch owned their land and their homes, and they looked for small works of art that would fit on the walls of their small homes. The people, rather than the church or state, became patrons of the arts, and a thriving art market developed as a result. Three new subjects were added to painters’ repertoire: genre (paintings of everyday life), still life, and landscapes. European artists frequently painted horses and dogs since they were commissioned by the wealthy owners. Even though the Dutch were responsible for initiating landscape painting, ordinary farm animals were painted by a very few artists, but those artists were masters.
