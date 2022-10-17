Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Five Keys to Victory - Texas A&M
The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2) will return home to take on Texas A&M tomorrow night. Kickoff is set for just after 7:30 PM, and the game will be televised by SEC Network. This article takes a look at five things the Gamecocks must do well to defeat the Aggies for the first time since they joined the SEC in 2014.
GigEm247 Podcast: Previewing South Carolina with Gamecocks expert John Whittle
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley talks with BigSpur’sJohn Whittle to preview the matchup between South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC). For both teams, Saturday night kicks off the second half of the season. For the Aggies, this is the...
Veteran DL talks run stopping and the off week
South Carolina defensive lineman MJ Webb is in the midst of his sixth season as a Gamecock and has played well through six games. Webb, who has recorded nine tackles with 0.5 tackles for a loss, said the Gamecocks’ defense mission this week will be to slow down Texas A&M running back Devon Achane and the Aggies' rushing attack.
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. South Carolina predictions
The Texas A&M football team is on the road yet again this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. It is the first A&M game all season in which neither team is ranked, though. The Maroon and White are undefeated against South Carolina, having won...
The loaded list of recruits visiting this weekend
TheBigSpur’s rolled out a couple of different lists of recruits scheduled to visit on Saturday night for the South Carolina-Texas A&M game.
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina
R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
Several key players expected to return Saturday night against A&M
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer shared one last injury update before the Saturday night battle with Texas A&M. During ‘Carolina Calls’ on Thursday night, Beamer said running back Christian Beal-Smith, defensive tackle Alex Huntley and safety Devonni Reed were ready to roll for Week 8. “We’re...
Cooper, Watkins bring 'something truly special' to Gamecocks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - South Carolina landed two of the top 20 players in the country in the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings as a part of the 2022 class, and one should expect that both players will see some significant action on the court this season. Forward Ashlyn Watkins and guard Talaysia...
