247Sports

Five Keys to Victory - Texas A&M

The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2) will return home to take on Texas A&M tomorrow night. Kickoff is set for just after 7:30 PM, and the game will be televised by SEC Network. This article takes a look at five things the Gamecocks must do well to defeat the Aggies for the first time since they joined the SEC in 2014.
247Sports

Veteran DL talks run stopping and the off week

South Carolina defensive lineman MJ Webb is in the midst of his sixth season as a Gamecock and has played well through six games. Webb, who has recorded nine tackles with 0.5 tackles for a loss, said the Gamecocks’ defense mission this week will be to slow down Texas A&M running back Devon Achane and the Aggies' rushing attack.
247Sports

Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina

R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
247Sports

Several key players expected to return Saturday night against A&M

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer shared one last injury update before the Saturday night battle with Texas A&M. During ‘Carolina Calls’ on Thursday night, Beamer said running back Christian Beal-Smith, defensive tackle Alex Huntley and safety Devonni Reed were ready to roll for Week 8. “We’re...
247Sports

247Sports

