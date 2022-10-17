ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Did You See Josh Allen’s Bye Week Fun Photo?

The Buffalo Bills are on a well needed break after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City. The bye week is here and it looks like the players and staff have taken the opportunity to relax and get some rest. The top quarterback in the NFL plays for...
Yardbarker

Yankees SP Luis Severino, manager Aaron Boone vent over Astros' Game 2 'luck'

In the mind of New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino and manager Aaron Boone, two swings of the bat may have very well decided the outcome of Thursday's ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. With the stadium roof open, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a pivotal three-run home run off of Severino in the bottom of the third inning, propelling the hosts to an eventual 3-2 victory.
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

