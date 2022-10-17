In the mind of New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino and manager Aaron Boone, two swings of the bat may have very well decided the outcome of Thursday's ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. With the stadium roof open, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a pivotal three-run home run off of Severino in the bottom of the third inning, propelling the hosts to an eventual 3-2 victory.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO