Many local police departments are paying tribute on social media to a Carrollton police officer who was killed in an on-duty crash Tuesday night. At 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Steve Nothem arrived to back up a fellow officer on a DWI arrest on President George Bush Turnpike when his squad car was hit by another driver while Nothem was still inside, according to a news release from the Carrollton Police Department. The driver who hit him, 82-year-old Phillip Parker of Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nothem was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO