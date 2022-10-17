Read full article on original website
Meet the Candidates: Texas Senate District 12
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County. Early voting runs from Monday,...
Meet the Candidates: Denton County Judge
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County. Early voting runs from Monday,...
Flower Mound mayor drops plan to ban wearing masks while armed
Flower Mound Mayor Derek France is dropping his plan to propose an ordinance that would restrict or ban people from wearing a face covering while possessing a firearm in Flower Mound. France first brought up the issue during the Sept. 19 Town Council meeting, and elaborated on it with a...
Northwest ISD asking for help naming next 5 elementary schools
Northwest ISD is asking for the public’s help in naming its next five elementary schools, including one coming to the Wildflower Ranch community near Justin. The one in Wildflower Ranch, located north of Hwy 114 in far southwest Denton County, is expected to begin construction next year. When it opens, expected to be in 2024, it will become the fast-growing district’s 23rd elementary campus.
Bartonville Council approves Whataburger restaurant
The Bartonville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a Conditional Use Permit for a new Whataburger restaurant on the eastern corner of FM 407 and Blanco Drive in Lantana Town Center. The new restaurant will be open 24/7, and it needed council approval because of the drive-thru window....
Touched by Suicide to host 16th annual Memorial Walk in Flower Mound
The 16th annual Touched By Suicide Memorial Walk will be held next month in Flower Mound. Participants will come together Nov. 12 at Parker Square and complete a 1.5-mile walk in remembrance of those lost to suicide, and to support local prevention programs, monthly support groups and the Denton County LOSS team.
Register now for LISD bowling fundraiser
The community is invited to sign up for an annual bowling fundraiser to support some Lewisville ISD students. Bowling for Scholars is the LISD Council of PTA’s annual fundraiser to give scholarships to two seniors at each LISD high school. Students enter an essay contest, and the winners are selected by the Lewisville Education Foundation.
Ancient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Cross Timbers Road, Cross Timbers Development District, The Cross Timbers Gazette... it seems everywhere you turn in North Texas, you see the words “Cross Timbers.” Newcomers to the area may wonder what the Cross Timbers is and why it’s immortalized in names all over the area. The...
Bartonville to reduce McMakin Road speed limit
The town of Bartonville will soon reduce the speed limit on McMakin Road. The town’s Traffic Ad Hoc Committee made several recommendations to Town Council, one of which is the reduction of the speed limit on McMakin Road from 40 to 30 mph. Local residents don’t want cut-through traffic on the two-lane road from FM 1171 and FM 407, and a speed reduction may help reduce traffic.
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
Medical City Lewisville names new CEO
John Walker, ACHE, has been named the new chief executive officer at Medical City Lewisville, starting next week. Walker has served as chief operating officer at Medical City Denton since 2017, according to a company news release. During his tenure, the Level II Trauma Center earned recognition for outstanding patient care and quality, including a Leapfrog Group “A” safety rating.
Denton ISD adds wifi on school buses
Denton ISD recently added free wifi to all 206 school buses in its fleet. Last year, the district implemented an initiative to address the “digital divide” concern among school-aged students, according to a news release from the district. Since that time, the district has committed to becoming one-to-one by providing laptops for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to ensure district-wide access to the digital tools and resources necessary to participate in classes, whether in-person or remotely.
Donnelly sworn in as Double Oak mayor
Former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly was sworn in as mayor again on Monday evening. Donnelly served as mayor from 2009-11 and 2013-21. He chose to not seek reelection last year, and Von Beougher was elected to succeed him. Beougher, however, resigned this summer after controversy surrounded his use of federal COVID-19 funds.
Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold casino event in Flower Mound
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star is inviting the community to its first Big Deal Casino Night event in Flower Mound next month. The fundraiser, presented by Charles Schwab, is being described as a “Gatsby-Glamour event” with live music, food, drinks and casino-style fun. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1920s attire. Tickets start at $100, and for those looking to up the ante, a limited number of VIP tickets are available, providing exclusive access to a speakeasy-themed lounge and high roller Texas Hold ‘Em tables.
Local police departments honor Carrollton officer killed in crash
Many local police departments are paying tribute on social media to a Carrollton police officer who was killed in an on-duty crash Tuesday night. At 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Steve Nothem arrived to back up a fellow officer on a DWI arrest on President George Bush Turnpike when his squad car was hit by another driver while Nothem was still inside, according to a news release from the Carrollton Police Department. The driver who hit him, 82-year-old Phillip Parker of Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nothem was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Eads: Proposed budget keeps you in mind
At this time of year, we see the arrival of fall with cooler temperatures, getting together to enjoy football Friday night lights and planning for the upcoming holidays. October is also the start of a new fiscal year for Denton County. Denton County continues to face the challenges that fast...
News from Double Oak Town Hall — October 2022
Hello Citizens. As I type this letter this morning I am reflecting on last evening Thursday, Sept. 22nd, the Double Oak Town Council approved the No New Revenue Rate for the 2022-23 Budget. The rate was set at 0.198067 per $100 assessed valuation. While at the same time providing the...
FM 1171 closed for railroad construction
Both directions of FM 1171 have been shut down just west of the Hwy 377 intersection for railroad construction, according to the town of Flower Mound. The closure is expected to last until Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town. Construction crews have been conducting maintenance up and down the railroad in the area lately, and a similar closure is expected Friday through Sunday on Crawford Road in Argyle.
Weir: Helping women to save their children
Are you pregnant and considering abortion? Would you like information about assistance for an unexpected pregnancy? Do you have questions about the new Texas Heartbeat Law? Loreto House is a pregnancy center at 1100 Bonnie Brae St. in Denton, offering services free of charge, and they provide caring and compassionate assistance for unexpected pregnancies.
Northlake Notes — October 2022
Things are heating up in Texas this month, and no I don’t mean the weather, thank goodness! This is an election year nationally and statewide and important dates are coming up. First, the deadline to register is October 11th. Don’t wait to register at the last minute or you...
