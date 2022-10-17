Read full article on original website
Cubs free agent target: Carlos Rodón
If this topic looks familiar, it should — I wrote about my desire to see the Cubs sign Carlos Rodón here in December 2020, January 2021 and November 2021. The 2020-21 offseason deal I proposed for Rodón would actually have been better than what he got from the White Sox:
Cubs' cycles in an inning, Part 2
Between Opening Day of 1915 and Closing Day of 2022, the Cubs hit for a cycle in an inning at least 89 times. "At least" is because baseball-reference.com does not have play-by-play for games between 1915 and 1959 in which Cubs hit 265 triples, by far the rarest of the hits in a cycle. (It also is missing 1 such game in 1965.)
Ian Happ is the Cubs’ sole 2022 Gold Glove finalist
The Rawlings company, which sponsors MLB’s Gold Glove Awards, made announcements today about this year’s finalists for each position. Ian Happ, who made great strides forward defensively by playing pretty much exclusively in left field this year (146 games in left field, just three in center), is one of the finalists at that position for a Gold Glove. The other two finalists are David Peralta, who split 2022 between Arizona and Tampa Bay, and Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich.
When Cubs hit 3 triples in an inning
On May 15 of this year, in the Cubs' 3-2 win at Arizona, 5 of their 8 hits were for extra bases. None of the 5 was a triple. Exactly 25 years earlier, on May 15, 1997, while beating the Padres at home, 8-2, the Cubs smacked 4 triples for just the 10th time since 1915.
2022 MLB League Championship Series: Phillies vs. Padres Game 2, Yankees vs. Astros Game 1
Just how far did that Kyle Schwarber home run go in Game 1?. In case you missed it (and Bryce Harper’s reaction is priceless) [VIDEO]. I don’t know about you, but I’m rooting for the Phillies — in this series, and if they win, in the World Series too.
Yankees SP Luis Severino, manager Aaron Boone vent over Astros' Game 2 'luck'
In the mind of New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino and manager Aaron Boone, two swings of the bat may have very well decided the outcome of Thursday's ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. With the stadium roof open, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a pivotal three-run home run off of Severino in the bottom of the third inning, propelling the hosts to an eventual 3-2 victory.
The Cubs are lowering season ticket prices for 2023 by an average of 5 percent
Cubs season ticket holders received their invoices for 2023 today and the pleasant surprise is that prices went down an average of 5 percent. The 2022 invoice for my bleacher season ticket was for $3,816.88 per ticket (including the amusement tax), an average price per game of $47.12. The price for a full season bleacher ticket for 2023 is $3,569.44, an average of $44.07 per game. That’s a decrease of 6.75 percent, which is among the largest decreases for season tickets, per this article by Meghan Montemurro in the Tribune, which says the decreases range from 2.7 percent to 6.7 percent — as noted above, the drop for bleacher tickets is slightly higher than the top of that range.
BCB After Dark: See you next October?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hip joint for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s great that you stopped by this evening. I hope you’ll make it a habit. There are plenty of good seats still available. Is it raining out? We can check your umbrella if it is. Settle in for a spell. Bring your own beverage.
Wrigley Field construction update: October 20
I was in the neighborhood around Wrigley Field doing something non-Cubs related Thursday afternoon and thought I’d stop by the ballpark to see what was going on construction-wise. As you can see by the photos above, construction on the sports book continues. As far as I know, there’s no...
Baseball history unpacked, October 19
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
