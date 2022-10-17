Read full article on original website
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
Dover Corporation (DOV) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Dover Corporation (DOV) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.73%. A quarter...
Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.32%. A...
Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips on Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise
Shares of Ally Financial ALLY lost 7.9% following its third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The bottom line reflects a decline of 48.1% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.75. Results were primarily hurt by a rise...
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A quarter...
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Alaska Air Group (ALK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.98%. A...
Danaher Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding...
Danaher Sees Core Revenue Growth In Q4; Lifts FY22 View - Update
(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Thursday said it expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range. For the full year 2022, the company is increasing its expectation for non-GAAP core revenue growth...
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
It’s wise to search for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a...
Generac (GNRC) Slashes Guidance for 2022, Stock Plummets 25%
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2022, and slashed its outlook for full-year 2022. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter. Though sales rose 15% to about $1.09 billion as compared to $943 million in the prior-year quarter, this fell short of the company’s expectations.
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q3 FFO Surpass Estimates
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
AT&T Q3 Profit Edges Up, EPS Flat; Revenues Down
(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to common stock edged up 1.9 percent to $5.98 billion from last year's $5.87 billion. Earnings per share, meanwhile, remained flat with prior year's $0.80. Earnings per share from continuing operations climbed 25.4 percent to...
