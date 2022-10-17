Read full article on original website
Related
thecoaster.net
Ocean Township Mayor Named to County Post
Chris Siciliano is expected to step down from his role as mayor of Ocean Township this week. On Monday the Senate approved him as the new Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections. He is expected to assume his new position Oct. 24. Once Siciliano steps down, it is expected that Deputy...
thecoaster.net
Softball Coach Sentenced For Stealing Team Money
A Neptune man who coached a competitive youth softball team has been sentenced to five years’ probation after he pleaded guilty to misusing several thousand dollars of the team’s funds earmarked for traveling expenses and tournament costs, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. Michael...
Comments / 0