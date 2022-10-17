Read full article on original website
Padres turn to October ace Musgrove vs. Phillies in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There was at least one fuddy-duddy in San Diego who did not see the humor in a mural painted this week of the famous San Diego Chicken using his super-sized yellow foot to stomp on the side of the head of the Phillie Phanatic. Did someone...
Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole as HR-heavy offense falters
HOUSTON (AP) — The Yankees’ season keeps coming down to Gerrit Cole. New York’s $324 million man will take the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with New York trailing the Houston Astros 2-0 in the AL Championship Series.
MLB Playoffs: Pads-Phils 1-up in NLCS; Astros lead Yanks 2-0
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is hoping to keep things quiet in his part of South Philly. To silence Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, at least. The sports complex home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple hosting Tulsa in college football at Lincoln Financial Field, both taking place at the same time as Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.
Defenses under scrutiny when Chargers host Seahawks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers features plenty of offensive weapons, Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together. Both coaches came up through the defensive ranks, but...
1-win Texans, Raiders blame missed chances for losses
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC's only one-win teams had extra time to try to figure out why they are looking up at the rest of the conference in the standings despite being competitive almost every week.
Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Pads to open NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit another postseason home run — no surprise there — and then Kyle Schwarber topped him by launching a shot that amazed even his teammates. Harper hit his fourth homer this postseason and Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive that carried...
Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club's dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy's season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced...
Dalton's picks, defense doom Saints in loss to Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for four touchdowns. New Orleans had nearly 500 yards of offense. The Saints still found a way to lose. Dalton's three interceptions, including two pick-6s, had something to do with it. So did the Saints' shabby tackling.
Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the...
Philadelphia Union advance to Eastern Conference finals
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Leon Flach scored his first goal of the season on Thursday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Union beat fifth-seeded Cincinnati 1-0. Philadelphia, which is unbeaten at Subaru Park this year (13-0-5), will face the winner of Sunday's New York City FC-Montreal match in the conference finals.
