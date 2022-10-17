ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Housewives of Miami season 5: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality series

By Terrell Smith
 3 days ago

When The Real Housewives of Miami returned to the airwaves at the top of 2022, fans of the revamped version of the series found themselves completely enamored with the now-Peacock Original series. They couldn’t get enough of the quick shade that Larsa hurled at Adriana, were fascinated by newcomers like Guerdy and Dr. Nicole and forever appreciated the moments of comic relief Marysol brought to the show.

Now with RHOM season 5 streaming this December, viewers are anticipating more of that South Beach energy as the ladies have some unfinished business to handle with one another and some real-life personal drama to contend with in their individual lives.

Here’s everything we know about The Real Housewives of Miami season 5.

When is The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 release date?

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premieres in the US with four episodes on Thursday, December 8 on Peacock. The rest of the season will roll out with singular episodes the following Thursdays.

In the UK, we are still waiting for confirmation on the release date. However, it is likely the new season will premiere on Hayu .

Who is in The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 cast?

Returning to RHOM for season 5 as full-time wives are Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Joining along for the ride are friends of the show Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton. If you need a refresher on who’s who, take a look through the cast photos.

Image 1 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Guerdy Abraira

Image 2 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Lisa Hochstein

Image 3 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Julia Lemigova

Image 4 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Dr. Nicole Martin

Image 5 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Alexia Nepola

Image 6 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Larsa Pippen

Image 7 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Kiki Barth

Image 8 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Adriana De Moura

Image 9 of 9

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Marysol Patton

What is The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 about?

Here’s what viewers can look forward to for each of the cast members in season 5 according to Peacock.

Guerdy is busier than ever and will stop at nothing to remain the best wedding planner in Miami…until her husband Russell says it's time to slow down. She’s ready for a fresh start with Alexia, after some unresolved issues resurface following last year’s failed wedding preparations.

Lisa is working on mending her friendship with Larsa. However, their friendship takes a turn when Larsa discusses Lisa and Lenny’s finances, which makes the ladies question what is really happening on the home front. Lisa’s life as she knows it is turned upside down when rumors swirl that Lenny is dating another woman.

Julia is a complete empty nester and struggles with the realization that her daughters are off to college and no longer living at home. As she works on balancing life between being a city girl and life on the farm, she tries to strengthen her bond with Martina as they face new challenges in their marriage.

Dr. Nicole is still relishing being newly engaged to her long-term partner, Anthony. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, she must face healing her old wounds with her father and mull over giving him a second chance.

Alexia is happily married to Todd and their love is on full display. As they get ready to celebrate their wedding with family and friends back in Miami, Alexia is still balancing her new marriage and relationship with sons Peter and Frankie.

Larsa is newly divorced, living it up in her new duplex in the sky and ready for a new start as she dips her toes in the dating pool. However along with the good vibes, she’s making sure no one is going to get her off track with new business ventures on the horizon.

Kiki finds an unexpected friendship with Larsa as these single ladies enjoy Miami’s nightlife. She’s always in her friends' corner while also playing matchmaker.

Adriana is giving love another chance and is hoping to find true friendship with Larsa after years of butting heads. When left to prove the ladies wrong about a rumor, she’s left picking up the pieces. With so much going on, Adriana is ready to let her hair down and make a music video for her new song with hopes that the ladies will join as her backup dancers.

Marysol is still the comic relief among the group, but she soon finds herself in the middle of an argument between Lisa and Larsa.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 trailer

Judging from the trailer, this season is certainly not going to be short on drama. By the way, how exciting is it to see The Real Housewife of Miami OG Lea Black make an appearance?

How to watch The Real Housewives of Miami season 5

The Real Housewives of Miami is a Peacock Original series. Those hoping to watch will want to make sure they have a subscription to Peacock . Currently, the streamer offers a few different subscription options.

UK fans of the show will likely have to watch new episodes on Hayu .

