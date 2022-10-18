'What a weekend to be a Philly sports fan' | Postgame Show breaks down Week 6

Related
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Eagles team up for ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Move over, Santa. The Eagles are comin’ to town. A full-throated Jason Kelce and friends are teaming up for “A Philly Special Christmas” album. Fellow Birds Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — a singer in his own right, who’s known to some...
6abc Action News
Philadelphia, PA
120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.https://6abc.com
Comments / 0