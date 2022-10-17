ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

K99

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland

Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
LOVELAND, CO
K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

‘Fainting Goats & Ghouls’ Event to Bring Smiles to Greeley Oct 30

The enduring charm of myotonic goats, better known as "fainting goats," and one of America's favorite holidays are coming together in Greeley. A Sunday afternoon of relaxation and fun are in store for those who want to see these great animals, wearing fun Halloween costumes. Will one of these goats have the G.O.A.T costume of the season?
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver restaurant wins big in TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' awards

Looking for 'great food that won't break the bank'? TripAdvisor.com recently released a ranking that you won't want to miss. A category covered by the review company's 'Traveler's Choice 2022 Best of the Best' awards was 'Top Everyday Eats' and one restaurant in Colorado made the cut to be included on the list that considered dining spots around the entire country.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List

Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around. What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!
DENVER, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Long on Laughs: Is Kristen Schaal the Funniest Person From Longmont?

She's been in a lot of things, a few of them she's been one of the stars, but she's always a "hoot." Do you know her?. I can see where not everyone has HBO, where I first saw Kristen's work. Maybe not everyone has seen the show where she did all 65 episodes. Those shows are only two of the things that this funny lady has been a part of, after growing up in Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

