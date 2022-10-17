ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan This Weekend: Music, Mead & More

It's shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be out-and-about in Mid-Michigan! Here are a few things you can get into within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. several of them rather close by. Legend of Sleepy Howell. Howell's Scofield City Park hosts three rounds of drive-thru trick-or-treating...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing

Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
EAST LANSING, MI
Mason 48854

Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History Meeting

Three years ago, the Mason Area Historical Society hosted author Rod Sadler at their October monthly meeting to discuss a couple of true crimes in mid-Michigan’s local history. This year, he will be back with the group to talk about one more at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Mason Area Historical Museum, 200 E. Ash Street in Mason. Admission is free and the public is invited, but parental discretion is advised.
MASON, MI
100.7 WITL

The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Big warm-up coming, a skeleton is stolen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and looks at a warm-up that’s on the way to wrap up the week. We talk about a new COVID-19 booster, how your sleeping habits impact your heart health, a giant skeleton is stolen from a front yard display, and the creepy friend a toddler has that made her go viral. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy