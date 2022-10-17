Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Tunnel of Terror taking over Tommy's Express Car Was in Lansing
It looks like a normal car wash right now with a few Halloween decorations, but this weekend, Tommy's Express Car Wash will transform into a Tunnel of Terror.
Now Open: Check Out Michigan’s First Raising Cane’s Location
We all have our favorite fast food spots, and I'm no exception to the rule. I'd like to pretend I'm too cool to take the nickname that has been given fans of the world's greatest fast food chicken chain, Raising Cane's. But I'm here to admit it, I'm a Caneiac.
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Michigan This Weekend: Music, Mead & More
It's shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be out-and-about in Mid-Michigan! Here are a few things you can get into within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. several of them rather close by. Legend of Sleepy Howell. Howell's Scofield City Park hosts three rounds of drive-thru trick-or-treating...
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History Meeting
Three years ago, the Mason Area Historical Society hosted author Rod Sadler at their October monthly meeting to discuss a couple of true crimes in mid-Michigan’s local history. This year, he will be back with the group to talk about one more at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Mason Area Historical Museum, 200 E. Ash Street in Mason. Admission is free and the public is invited, but parental discretion is advised.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Through a Michigan Corn Maze?
Does anyone remember the Stephen King movie "Children of the Corn?" This movie came out in 1984 and to this day, I will never ever walk or run into a Michigan corn maze. 1. I can't find my way out. 2. I don't like anything taller than me. (corn) 3....
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
Lansing car wash transforms into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
The “Tunnel of Terror” will give you plenty of scares and leave your car fresh and squeaky clean.
Lab report finds multiple types of mold at a Lansing apartment
Kyra Woodson and her family moved into Plumtree Apartments in April. Today, she’s left wiping tears from her daughter's eyes after being forced to leave.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Big warm-up coming, a skeleton is stolen
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and looks at a warm-up that’s on the way to wrap up the week. We talk about a new COVID-19 booster, how your sleeping habits impact your heart health, a giant skeleton is stolen from a front yard display, and the creepy friend a toddler has that made her go viral. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0