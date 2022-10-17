Read full article on original website
Related
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
ValueWalk
Universities Are Unprepared For The Next Active Shooter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 17, 2022) – A new study published in University World News [UWN] concludes that most colleges and universities and not prepared for the next active-shooter-on-campus attack, and thus are at a high risk of unnecessary and preventable deaths, injuries, and huge legal liability judgments, especially in the U.S.
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report also found that the large banks that partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. For instance, less than half of the money customers reported being sent via Zelle without authorization was being reimbursed. Warren, D-Massachusetts, a long-time critic of the big banks, requested data on fraud and scams on Zelle from seven banks starting in April. The report cites data from four banks that tallied 192,878 cases worth collectively $213.8 million in 2021 and the first half of 2022 where a customer claimed they had been fraudulently tricked into making a payment. In only roughly 3,500 cases did those banks reimburse the customer, the report found. Further, in the cases where it’s clear funds had been taken out of customers’ accounts without authorization, only 47% of those dollars were ever reimbursed.
bestcolleges.com
Resource Guide for Hispanic and Latino/a Students in STEM
The number of Latino/a students in STEM is growing. STEM jobs pay Latino/a workers higher salaries than non-STEM jobs. However, the Hispanic community is underrepresented in STEM degrees and the STEM workforce. Fortunately, there are colleges and programs that support Hispanic and Latino/a students in STEM. In the past decade,...
Forsyth County School Board approves parent review policy, sports park tax abatement
(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County parents have a new procedure for reviewing school materials they deem harmful to their children. Key parts of the new policy approved Tuesday, October 18, by the Forsyth County Board of Education include:
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
primenewsghana.com
UG School of Graduate Studies postpone PhD oral examination over UTAG strike
The industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has caused the University of Ghana's School of Graduate Studies to postpone the oral examination of the PhD students'. The school's management in a statement noted that the oral examination earlier scheduled has been postponed until further notice. “Heads...
bestcolleges.com
Inflation and Abortion, Not Student Debt, Are Top Election Issues for College Students
A new BestColleges survey suggests that the economy, employment, and inflation — along with abortion — are the most important midterm election issues for current and prospective college students. Survey Reports. Photo by Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images News / Getty Images. Data Summary. While men...
Comments / 0