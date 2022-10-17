ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident

Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
RadarOnline

$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On

Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
