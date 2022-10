Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium after winning the AL Division Series. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS. The last out came less than 24 hours before the Yankees were set to play Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night. In the NLCS, the Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 edge over San Diego into Game 2 at Petco Park.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO