Please Bear With Me: What happened at West Virginia and Homecoming Preview
The Bears could not make it out alive vs West Virginia on Thursday night, and just as we presumed things got weird. Baylor fell 43-40 in a gut wrenching loss and could not overcome special teams mistakes once again. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait another 2 years before trying again for our first win in Morgantown.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech
Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech. Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade
The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
Baylor Homecoming Week is here!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Homecoming Week has arrived, and there are several festivities lined up! The university says Homecoming will include a mix of celebrations and campus events culminating in the football game against the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday. This tradition reunites Baylor Bears across the decades, with meaningful experiences for the Baylor […]
WacoTrib.com
Wortham, Gatesville, ECA players win Trib fan votes
Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Eagle Christian Academy’s Liam Hall earned the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. In a 60-8 victory over Frost, Lewis...
texashsfootball.com
Week 8 Texas HS Football 2A Team of the Week
Axtell headed into its district showdown against Italy knowing a win would allow the Longhorns to jump the Gladiators in the district standings. However, any victory wouldn’t come easy as Italy entered the game as 15-point favorites. The Longhorns looked to be in a promising position up 14-0 after...
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
killeenisd.org
Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition
Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
Chip And Joanna Gaines Fixed Up The Cottonland Castle In Waco, Texas
I had an aunt that lived in Waco, and I remember going there in the summer. It was a long drive, but the weather was always nice and I have many fond memories of the town. There is a very special piece of property there at 3300 Austin Avenue called the Cottonland Castle. Local Waco stone contractor, John Tennant, started building the castle in 1890 on what was then the outskirts of town.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
fox44news.com
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
fox44news.com
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital experiencing rise in RSV and Flu cases
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital is experiencing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Flu viruses. In the past week, cases of RSV have risen ten to 15 percent, while flu cases have risen 50 percent within the last two weeks. RSV is a...
KWTX
Lawsuits settled in 2019 crash that claimed life of Falls County deputy, critically injured Central Texas police chief
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lawsuits filed in the October 2019 traffic crash that claimed the life of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow have been settled the week before the cases were set for trial. Attorneys for the Jones and Krumnow families...
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
News Channel 25
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
