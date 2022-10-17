ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech

Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech. Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade

The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Baylor Homecoming Week is here!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Homecoming Week has arrived, and there are several festivities lined up! The university says Homecoming will include a mix of celebrations and campus events culminating in the football game against the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday. This tradition reunites Baylor Bears across the decades, with meaningful experiences for the Baylor […]
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Wortham, Gatesville, ECA players win Trib fan votes

Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Eagle Christian Academy’s Liam Hall earned the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. In a 60-8 victory over Frost, Lewis...
GATESVILLE, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 8 Texas HS Football 2A Team of the Week

Axtell headed into its district showdown against Italy knowing a win would allow the Longhorns to jump the Gladiators in the district standings. However, any victory wouldn’t come easy as Italy entered the game as 15-point favorites. The Longhorns looked to be in a promising position up 14-0 after...
TEXAS STATE
killeenisd.org

Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition

Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
KILLEEN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Chip And Joanna Gaines Fixed Up The Cottonland Castle In Waco, Texas

I had an aunt that lived in Waco, and I remember going there in the summer. It was a long drive, but the weather was always nice and I have many fond memories of the town. There is a very special piece of property there at 3300 Austin Avenue called the Cottonland Castle. Local Waco stone contractor, John Tennant, started building the castle in 1890 on what was then the outskirts of town.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Lake Waco levels down 11 feet

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
WACO, TX
B106

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large

KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
KILLEEN, TX

