ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
ESPN
Why does every club want a left-footed centre-back, and who is the best around?
In the football world, the left-footed player has long been considered aesthetically superior -- more skilled, technically gifted and easier on the eye -- as opposed to those relying on their right, despite the evidence being overwhelmingly anecdotal or unsupported by science. In bygone days this often resulted in the...
ESPN
Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United eye Frenkie de Jong in January
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could be headed for the Premier League in January -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. PLUS: How Man United hope to find De Gea's heir. Jump to: Man United eye goalkeeper recruitment | Barcelona plan leadership cull | Pochettino wants Premier League job. Frenkie...
ESPN
Villa slump at Fulham to heap pressure on Gerrard
The pressure piled up on Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as his listless side slumped to a demoralising 3-0 defeat at Fulham after going down to 10 men in the Premier League on Thursday. The former England captain endured chants of "getting sacked in the morning" by the home fans...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United mull Cristiano Ronaldo release, could make him a free agent
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo to be...
‘I have to set standards and values’: Ten Hag on why he suspended Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag has stated that he is in charge of “standards and values” after suspending Cristiano Ronaldo for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea. The manager acted after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute and exited down the Old Trafford tunnel during Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United striker will be dealt with after walking down tunnel early - Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker walked down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night. Ronaldo was named on the bench but left his seat to return to the dressing room before the final whistle...
