ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Why does every club want a left-footed centre-back, and who is the best around?

In the football world, the left-footed player has long been considered aesthetically superior -- more skilled, technically gifted and easier on the eye -- as opposed to those relying on their right, despite the evidence being overwhelmingly anecdotal or unsupported by science. In bygone days this often resulted in the...
ESPN

Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United eye Frenkie de Jong in January

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could be headed for the Premier League in January -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. PLUS: How Man United hope to find De Gea's heir. Jump to: Man United eye goalkeeper recruitment | Barcelona plan leadership cull | Pochettino wants Premier League job. Frenkie...
ESPN

Villa slump at Fulham to heap pressure on Gerrard

The pressure piled up on Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as his listless side slumped to a demoralising 3-0 defeat at Fulham after going down to 10 men in the Premier League on Thursday. The former England captain endured chants of "getting sacked in the morning" by the home fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy