ESPN

Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United eye Frenkie de Jong in January

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could be headed for the Premier League in January -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. PLUS: How Man United hope to find De Gea's heir. Jump to: Man United eye goalkeeper recruitment | Barcelona plan leadership cull | Pochettino wants Premier League job. Frenkie...
Barcelona 'gleaming example' Pique shouldn't be whistled - Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez launched a staunch defence of Gerard Pique after the defender was whistled by supporters during his side's 3-0 win over Villarreal on Thursday. Pique, 35, replaced Jules Kounde in the 78th minute of the LaLiga match at Camp Nou to the sound of jeers from his own fans.
Why does every club want a left-footed centre-back, and who is the best around?

In the football world, the left-footed player has long been considered aesthetically superior -- more skilled, technically gifted and easier on the eye -- as opposed to those relying on their right, despite the evidence being overwhelmingly anecdotal or unsupported by science. In bygone days this often resulted in the...
Villa slump at Fulham to heap pressure on Gerrard

The pressure piled up on Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as his listless side slumped to a demoralising 3-0 defeat at Fulham after going down to 10 men in the Premier League on Thursday. The former England captain endured chants of "getting sacked in the morning" by the home fans...
USWNT Big Board: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman and others push for World Cup spots

Nine months from the 2023 World Cup, the U.S. women's national team is at an inflection point. A recent trip to Europe produced a 2-1 loss to England followed by a 2-0 loss to a Spain team missing 15 of its best players as part of a wider dispute with the federation. The USWNT was without several starters even beyond the long-term injuries they have dealt with for most of the year, but the loss in Spain especially raised serious questions about the trajectory of this U.S. team.

