Camden, SC

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
Historic Lake City home to become African American museum

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the year the home was purchased. LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– A historical Lake City home will soon be turned into an African American museum. The P.D. Cockfield house is a large, 2,661 square foot two-story house located on the east side of Lake City on Valley […]
Leaders Legacy Bench Dedication Announced For Charlie Nash

The City of Camden will dedicate a Leaders Legacy Bench in Rectory Square Park to Charlie Nash on Thursday October 27th at 1pm, rain or shine. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to LeeAnne Wall at lwall@camdensc.org or call 803-432-2421.
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
Richland Mall in photos

Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect today, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-$5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who need them will be able to...
