Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
coladaily.com
Oktoberfest returns to Lexington bringing free German food, music, and fun
Lexington-based company Pine Press Printing is giving back to the community by hosting Oktoberfest. The free event will take place Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at 120 and 142 Ellis Avenue, located across the street from the Lexington post office. Lori Moroz, the owner of Pine Press Printing, said...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
Housing, a park, and more businesses are planned to hopefully take the place of the current Richland Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday night, the Richland County Council voted to approve tax incentives on the Richland Mall property to offset the cost of redevelopment for developers interested in buying pieces of the mall. Councilman Paul Livingston says he believes this is the right move for the county.
cityofflorence.com
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
WIS-TV
Residents react to potential developments coming to Richland Mall Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nearly abandoned Richland Mall may have a new shot at life after the Richland county council approved a tax incentive agreement that could bring more businesses, housing, and a park to the area. Tuesday night, council members voted on a plan to attract businesses to...
Historic Lake City home to become African American museum
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the year the home was purchased. LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– A historical Lake City home will soon be turned into an African American museum. The P.D. Cockfield house is a large, 2,661 square foot two-story house located on the east side of Lake City on Valley […]
kool1027.com
Leaders Legacy Bench Dedication Announced For Charlie Nash
The City of Camden will dedicate a Leaders Legacy Bench in Rectory Square Park to Charlie Nash on Thursday October 27th at 1pm, rain or shine. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to LeeAnne Wall at lwall@camdensc.org or call 803-432-2421.
The City of Camden is remembering a local Bishop and planning to engrave his memory forever
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden community is mourning the loss of Bishop Thomas C. Bell, who passed away on September 27th. "A lover of God first and foremost, and a lover of people," is how Pamela Jones, described Bishop Bell. Jones worked alongside Bell since 1996 and says the...
City of Florence to close part of North Beltline Drive during water tap installation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — North Beltline Drive will be partially closed to complete a water tap installation next Tuesday in Florence, according to a news release from the City of Florence. The water tap installation for the new Caliber Carwash will result in a partial closure of North Beltline Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. […]
WIS-TV
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
WLTX.com
Richland Mall in photos
Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
Staffer injured in incident at DJJ Facility in Columbia
The incident at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia is now under control after SLED was called in to respond. The incident happened around 9AM Tuesday morning at the department’s Broad River Complex.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
abccolumbia.com
Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect today, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-$5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who need them will be able to...
