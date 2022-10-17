Circle K is going to start selling gas, and we’re not talking the kind that goes in your car. Florida is going to be the only state where you can grab your bud and your munchies all in one place. Starting in 2023, select Circle K gas stations will be selling medical marijuana. The deal was made with Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries Inc, one of the largest cannabis producers in the U.S.. Keep in mind that this is only available to the Florida residents that have their medical marijuana license.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO