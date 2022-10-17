ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

BS , funny how many people take that same med and don't steal. Never saw on a bottle of medication that one of the side affects is stealing 😂🤣

3d ago

How about being a thief made her do it

995qyk.com

Florida Is The First State To Sell Medical Marijuana At Gas Stations

Circle K is going to start selling gas, and we’re not talking the kind that goes in your car. Florida is going to be the only state where you can grab your bud and your munchies all in one place. Starting in 2023, select Circle K gas stations will be selling medical marijuana. The deal was made with Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries Inc, one of the largest cannabis producers in the U.S.. Keep in mind that this is only available to the Florida residents that have their medical marijuana license.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

The power of the second-hand — Florida’s thrift and resale stores

Thrift shopping is on the rise. According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, this year’s second hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from last year’s $96 billion market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene

PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14,  2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
PARKLAND, FL

