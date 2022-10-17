Read full article on original website
Linda McWilliams
3d ago
BS , funny how many people take that same med and don't steal. Never saw on a bottle of medication that one of the side affects is stealing 😂🤣
10
3d ago
How about being a thief made her do it
15
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
fox13news.com
Federal officer killed in accidental shooting at Florida gun range ID'd, also served in Coast Guard reserves
MIAMI - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who was killed after he was accidentally shot in the chest at a South Florida gun range has been identified. According to WSVN, the officer was identified as 40-year-old Jorge Arias, who was assigned to Miami International Airport. Arias was also...
WESH
Horrifying video shows man carrying machete knocking on doors of Florida homes
LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A Florida neighborhood is on edge after multiple residents reported seeing a well-dressed man carrying a machete on their security cameras. According to WSVN, the man, wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, was caught on camera walking up to a Lauderhill home, knocking on the door and walking off.
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
995qyk.com
Florida Is The First State To Sell Medical Marijuana At Gas Stations
Circle K is going to start selling gas, and we’re not talking the kind that goes in your car. Florida is going to be the only state where you can grab your bud and your munchies all in one place. Starting in 2023, select Circle K gas stations will be selling medical marijuana. The deal was made with Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries Inc, one of the largest cannabis producers in the U.S.. Keep in mind that this is only available to the Florida residents that have their medical marijuana license.
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
‘Why now? Why me?’ Bodycam videos of Florida voter fraud arrests show confusion, distress
Six people were arrested on the morning of Aug. 18 on charges of voting illegally in the 2020 election.
Person of interest in Oklahoma dismemberment murders arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday.
850wftl.com
Local firefighter falsifies report to cover mistake of pronouncing man dead
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)– A Delray Beach firefighter has been fired after he reported that an elderly man who was found unresponsive in a home was dead without taking the appropriate actions to see if he was. The incident occurred after The Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach...
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
Florida Weekly
The power of the second-hand — Florida’s thrift and resale stores
Thrift shopping is on the rise. According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, this year’s second hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from last year’s $96 billion market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene
PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14, 2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman charged with extortion
The former chairman of the Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing federal charges after federal authorities said he received kickback payments.
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
