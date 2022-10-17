Read full article on original website
Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses
Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.
Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend
If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Which Fast Food Chain is Tops in the Ark-La-Tex?
Did you know that on any given day, 37% of adults in the U.S. eat fast food? But where? If you've ever wondered which fast food chain is tops in our neck of the woods, specifically Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, here's everything you need to know!. Chick-fil-A aka 'God's chicken'...
The True Story Behind Viral Bear Destroying Car in Louisiana
When I first saw the post of a black bear destroying a car in Louisiana over the weekend, I was somewhat accepting of its real possibility. Black bears are populating extremely well in a number of areas of the eastern parts of Louisiana, so the fact that one might have been somewhat destructive in the West Monroe area was entirely believable.
State Fair of Texas: Lost & Found treasures of 2022
We assume this is a t-shirt! Help us reunite this gem with its rightful owners! Sophia and Jude, please report to the lost & found. If this is yours, can you let us know how you got home? Hats off to you! These wild western women have misplaced a memory in time! Attention all cowboys, one of you is missing a hat. The owners may have already been forced to replace it, but here's to hoping for a reunion! This is the best sketch artist depiction we could find! Looks like some will have to go back-to-school shopping, again. Your local fashionista must be thirsty! Could be used for laptops, or for bowling balls, or for corny dogs. We don't judge.
KHOU
'Eyes of the country are on Texas': Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Beto O'Rourke at get out the vote rally
HOUSTON — Hollywood and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda crisscrossed Houston Tuesday in town to campaign for Texas democrats. His last stop of the night was a major get-out-the-vote rally with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. It was the last major rally for O'Rourke in Houston before early voting gets underway...
Is It Illegal in Louisiana to Take a Selfie in a Voting Booth?
Most people take the phrase, 'pictures or it didn't happen,' seriously these days. If you don't post about it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Snap Chat, the perception is that it DIDN'T happen because so many of us are in the habit of chronicling our daily lives for the rest of the world to see. Add that to the fact that folks love to share their personal political beliefs ad nauseam, and a voting booth selfie is bound to happen.
20 Haunting Cold Case Killings From East Texas
The first known use of the term "cold case" dates back to 1973, and ever since it has evolved into a common phrase. It has even been used in the name of multiple TV shows, including the franchise "Cold Case" that aired for over 150 episodes on CBS. As far...
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the world: report
Spooky season is alive and well across the United States as Halloween is inching closer and closer.
KSAT 12
Both have deep Texas roots, but Sid Miller and Susan Hays offer stark contrast in fight for ag commissioner
LUBBOCK — A mere 44 miles, a flyspeck on the map, separates the Central Texas towns where Sid Miller and Susan Hays grew up. For Miller, it was De Leon, a town with less than 3,000 people. For Hays, it was Brownwood, a one-high-school town. The two towns have rich histories in farming and ranching.
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
Louisiana Only Has 1 Billionaire; Think You Know Who?
Forbes just released their annual "400 Richest People in America" list and Louisiana only has one person who qualified. I'll give you a few hints. It's a woman. Her husband was formerly on this list. He was a pretty snazzy dresser; especially during Mardi Gras. Oh, yeah, she's the owner...
Stacking Stones Isn’t Allowed in Texas & This Is Why
Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me. Stones, however... may hurt wildlife. And that's where we begin. Stacking, or rock balancing, is a form of artistic or recreational expression where - you guessed it - rocks are balanced on top of each other. It's...
Terrifying Video Shows Bison Charging At Texas Woman
The woman posted the video to social media.
Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana
It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Gardening 101: Hackberry leafrollers invade North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — I start this story with a startling fact; the hackberry tree - which comes in two varieties - is very common in North Texas. The tree is infamously found along stretches of powerlines, where birds eat the seeds off the tree and "disperse" them later where they rest until the time is right for growing. With such an efficient distribution program making use of the birds' free labor, hackberries are found just about in every picture of trees in North Texas. They make up an amazing 20% of the total canopy; about one in five trees is...
