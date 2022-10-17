Read full article on original website
Sally Clay
2d ago
Dementia is difficult for any family. U have to have round the clock care, or put them.in a facility. Assisted living is extremely expensive. State facilities r usually horrible. It depends what kind of ins u have. My sister had Lewy Body dementia. She spent, the last 3 years of her life, st the Residence, assisted living, in Darien, CT. With private ins, it was 10000 a month
Reply
6
Guest
3d ago
Old people and people with chronic illness are ignored and written off as useless in America. The are “ warehoused “ in nursing homes till they die
Reply(5)
5
Related
aarp.org
How to Care for Someone With Dementia
A dementia diagnosis is the start of a journey, not the end. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, shares tips to navigate the road ahead.
A new start after 60: I retrained as a hospice nurse – and lost my fear of death
Laura Horn has found what she calls her end-of-life career, “a vocation to last the rest of my life”. In her 60s she decided to train as a registered nurse, specialising in hospice care. “I’m a brand new nurse but that’s not what’s important,” she says. “I’ve had life experience.” After Margaret, her wife of 20 years, died “suddenly and unexpectedly”, Horn understood she had to make a change. She had been thinking about volunteering in a hospice, after her mother and both parents-in-law were given palliative care. Following Margaret’s death in January 2017, Horn applied to the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco, which trained volunteers to sit with the dying. They told her: “Wait a year. You can’t do it right away.”
Psychiatric Times
Remembering Love and Our Infrastructure of Child Rearing
With our weekly Psychiatry & Society video taking a short break, we bring back some of the greatest hits that are timely and continue to relate to current and uprising societal events of psychological interest. Take today’s story, for instance... This video is a rerun epilogue from a video...
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
Woman finds homeless people sleeping on her front porch; they become like family
People Sleeping On Front PorchCamille Watson/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Not everyone who is homeless is a creep. Often, families are left homeless due to abusive situations, loss of a job, medical issues, or other down on your luck type of events. This is the case in the situation that my friend and I experienced.
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky
When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other
In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
survivornet.com
Hairdresser Mom, 36, Gets Elbowed In The Chest By Her Toddler Daughter And Feels A ‘Sharp Pain:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Comments / 9