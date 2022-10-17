ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 9

Sally Clay
2d ago

Dementia is difficult for any family. U have to have round the clock care, or put them.in a facility. Assisted living is extremely expensive. State facilities r usually horrible. It depends what kind of ins u have. My sister had Lewy Body dementia. She spent, the last 3 years of her life, st the Residence, assisted living, in Darien, CT. With private ins, it was 10000 a month

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

Old people and people with chronic illness are ignored and written off as useless in America. The are “ warehoused “ in nursing homes till they die

Reply(5)
5
Related
aarp.org

How to Care for Someone With Dementia

A dementia diagnosis is the start of a journey, not the end. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, shares tips to navigate the road ahead.
The Guardian

A new start after 60: I retrained as a hospice nurse – and lost my fear of death

Laura Horn has found what she calls her end-of-life career, “a vocation to last the rest of my life”. In her 60s she decided to train as a registered nurse, specialising in hospice care. “I’m a brand new nurse but that’s not what’s important,” she says. “I’ve had life experience.” After Margaret, her wife of 20 years, died “suddenly and unexpectedly”, Horn understood she had to make a change. She had been thinking about volunteering in a hospice, after her mother and both parents-in-law were given palliative care. Following Margaret’s death in January 2017, Horn applied to the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco, which trained volunteers to sit with the dying. They told her: “Wait a year. You can’t do it right away.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Psychiatric Times

Remembering Love and Our Infrastructure of Child Rearing

With our weekly Psychiatry & Society video taking a short break, we bring back some of the greatest hits that are timely and continue to relate to current and uprising societal events of psychological interest. Take today’s story, for instance... This video is a rerun epilogue from a video...
MedCity News

Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?

Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Health Digest

What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?

If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
Lefty Graves

Woman finds homeless people sleeping on her front porch; they become like family

People Sleeping On Front PorchCamille Watson/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Not everyone who is homeless is a creep. Often, families are left homeless due to abusive situations, loss of a job, medical issues, or other down on your luck type of events. This is the case in the situation that my friend and I experienced.
Tyla

Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease

A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
powerofpositivity.com

11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage

A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky

When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Fareeha Arshad

The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other

In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy