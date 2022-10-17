ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says ‘fly Eagles fly’ ahead of Sunday night’s game in Philly

It seems that even former rivals are jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles’ bandwagon now. Ahead of the Eagles’ Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, former Dallas coach Jason Garrett was a part of the NBC crew making predictions for the game. Despite having previously led the Cowboys for more than nine seasons, Garrett couldn’t overlook the undefeated Eagles.
Week 6 Eagles Grades by Position After Taking Down Cowboys

Week 6 Eagles grades by position after taking down Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 heading into their bye week after taking down the Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football. After jumping out to a 20-0 lead, the Eagles fought off a furious comeback to...
FC Dallas Advances With 5-4 Shootout Over Minnesota

FC Dallas demonstrated resiliency against Minnesota United in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs on Monday, first overcoming a 1-0 deficit in regular time, then winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout. FC Dallas’ Alan Velasco scored the fifth penalty goal against one miss by Minnesota to earn...
