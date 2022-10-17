Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to ...
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens
That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says ‘fly Eagles fly’ ahead of Sunday night’s game in Philly
It seems that even former rivals are jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles’ bandwagon now. Ahead of the Eagles’ Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, former Dallas coach Jason Garrett was a part of the NBC crew making predictions for the game. Despite having previously led the Cowboys for more than nine seasons, Garrett couldn’t overlook the undefeated Eagles.
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn, N.J. native, is ‘pissed’ about losing to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a huge win over the the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to uphold their undefeated record. With the 26-17 win, the Eagles improve to 6-0 while the Cowboys grieve their second loss of the season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One such mourner is...
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
Yardbarker
Eagles have some tricky decisions to make when it comes to 2023 free agents
As the Eagles continue to ride their undefeated high into the bye week, the front office will have its hands full of work. At the moment, Philadelphia has a big offseason ahead. They will be entering the 2023 offseason with 19 players being eligible for free agency. 10 of those...
Yardbarker
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott’s availability vs. Detroit Lions
What did Jerry Jones say about Dak Prescott?How has Prescott played so far in 2022?. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys, and the big question is surrounding Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott, who is recovering from a broken finger, has already missed multiple games,...
NFC East Week 6 Wrapup: Eagles Still Perfect, Giants on the Rise
Let's wrap up the action in the NFC EAst during Week 6.
NBC Philadelphia
Week 6 Eagles Grades by Position After Taking Down Cowboys
Week 6 Eagles grades by position after taking down Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 heading into their bye week after taking down the Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football. After jumping out to a 20-0 lead, the Eagles fought off a furious comeback to...
dallasexpress.com
FC Dallas Advances With 5-4 Shootout Over Minnesota
FC Dallas demonstrated resiliency against Minnesota United in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs on Monday, first overcoming a 1-0 deficit in regular time, then winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout. FC Dallas’ Alan Velasco scored the fifth penalty goal against one miss by Minnesota to earn...
Comments / 0