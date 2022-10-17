ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery

LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers

Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. There's certainly more reason to feel confident in LSU after the offense clicked last week, but now the run defense looks shaky. The Tigers allowed more than 200 yards rushing and multiple explosive plays in two straight games, and Ole Miss just rushed for 448 yards. While LSU can win if the offense plays well again, Ole Miss has an edge in a high-scoring game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Life lessons in a house divided

Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game. "They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character. "We are profoundly grateful when...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas, Cecilia square off with District 5-4A crown on the line

For the past three seasons, Opelousas High School lost to Teurlings Catholic and gone on to finish the regular season with a non-winning record. That includes losing seasons in 2019 (3-6) and 2020 (0-5) before finishing .500 (5-5) last season. It happened again this year in a season-opening 32-14 loss...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Marie Constantin: The stormwater challenges aren't going to go away in Baton Rouge

Right now, this town is a quality-of-life train wreck. While Jennifer Richardson heads out every morning to add to the 5,300 bags of litter her team has picked up over 22 months, our stormwater coalition is trying to make Capitol Lake pristine for the 16th time because 41 bags of litter flow in each month from our city’s storm drains. There is no program to mitigate this.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 horse killed, 6 others taken to LSU vet school when stock trailer crashes on I-12

One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

