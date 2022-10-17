Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery
LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers
Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. There's certainly more reason to feel confident in LSU after the offense clicked last week, but now the run defense looks shaky. The Tigers allowed more than 200 yards rushing and multiple explosive plays in two straight games, and Ole Miss just rushed for 448 yards. While LSU can win if the offense plays well again, Ole Miss has an edge in a high-scoring game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Four-star quarterback, Rickie Collins, explains why he chose LSU
The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins. Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Life lessons in a house divided
Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game. "They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character. "We are profoundly grateful when...
Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News
LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
theadvocate.com
Southern coach Eric Dooley happy to see maturation process take hold of his team
Southern University’s first two Southwestern Athletic Conference victories showed the flash and dash of Eric Dooley’s offense. Last week’s victory against Alcorn State, not so much. But there was plenty of growth in the 21-17 victory in which the Jaguars gutted it out in a scoreless second...
theadvocate.com
Stuck in middle? Not so for Dutchtown linebacker Dickson Agu, who loves a direct challenge
Dickson Agu wants to be in the middle of the action. It is one reason why the Dutchtown senior sees himself becoming a surgeon one day. Until then, finding ways to blow up opposing offenses suits Agu — a hard-hitting middle linebacker — just fine. “Playing on the...
theadvocate.com
Surging Southside Sharks striving to end Acadiana's long reign as District 3-5A champions
On the field it’s been four seasons of varsity competition, but Southside High School coach Josh Fontenot has been waiting six years for this moment. For six seasons, Fontenot’s has built the Sharks’ football program to where he hoped it could stay on the field with powerhouse Acadiana for the District 3-5A crown.
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks with media prior to matchup against Virginia University-Lynchburg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a big win against Alcorn State. Southern won 21-17 and brought their record to 4-2 on the season. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against Virginia University-Lynchburg. Prior to that, Southern head coach Eric Dooley...
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic tries knocking off fourth No. 1-ranked team this year in rival St. Thomas More
Being ranked No. 1 in the state and then facing Teurlings Catholic has been a recipe for defeat on more than one occasion this season. The Rebels have proven to be dragon slayers this season, knocking off three top-ranked teams in their respective classifications. “It has been really unprecedented for...
theadvocate.com
Southern suspensions go into effect for Saturday's homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg
The 11 Southern players given one-game suspensions for their role in the pregame fight at Prairie View on Oct. 8 will serve their suspensions Saturday, Jaguars athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday. The conference announced the suspensions Monday alongside the suspension of 10 Prairie View players. Southern was fined $7,500...
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas, Cecilia square off with District 5-4A crown on the line
For the past three seasons, Opelousas High School lost to Teurlings Catholic and gone on to finish the regular season with a non-winning record. That includes losing seasons in 2019 (3-6) and 2020 (0-5) before finishing .500 (5-5) last season. It happened again this year in a season-opening 32-14 loss...
theadvocate.com
Marie Constantin: The stormwater challenges aren't going to go away in Baton Rouge
Right now, this town is a quality-of-life train wreck. While Jennifer Richardson heads out every morning to add to the 5,300 bags of litter her team has picked up over 22 months, our stormwater coalition is trying to make Capitol Lake pristine for the 16th time because 41 bags of litter flow in each month from our city’s storm drains. There is no program to mitigate this.
theadvocate.com
1 horse killed, 6 others taken to LSU vet school when stock trailer crashes on I-12
One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
