What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would...
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.18%. A...
First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
First Internet Bancorp (INBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.61%. A...
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings
Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
What's Going on With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been a hot topic of discussion among investors. The company formerly known as Facebook changed its name and focus to pioneering the metaverse. Opinions are mixed on whether that's a good decision. Regardless, investors are curious for insights into its progress thus far and how its vibrant social media business is doing.
Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco...
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
Nokia Q3 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY22 Net Sales View, Maintains CC Target
(RTTNews) - Finnish critical networks and communications company Nokia Corp. (NOK) Thursday reported that its third-quarter profit climbed 22 percent to 428 million euros from last year's 351 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.08 euro, up 33 percent from 0.06 euro a year ago. Comparable profit for the period...
Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lithia Motors LAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lithia Motors missed estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $11.08 versus an estimate of $12.11. Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $226.26, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar...
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $28.68, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
A Preview Of Quest Diagnostics's Earnings
Quest Diagnostics DGX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quest Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17. Quest Diagnostics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Community Trust Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Community Trust Bancorp CTBI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Trust Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 6.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $1.81 million from...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hubbell, Graham, Twin Disc and Standex International Corporation
Chicago, IL – October 20, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, Graham Corporation GHM, Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN and Standex International Corporation SXI.
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) closed at $28.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
