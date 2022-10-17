ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Bleacher Report

Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It

The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Klay Thompson Has 'No Intention' of Retiring in 2024 Despite Speculation

Klay Thompson's current contract expires after the 2023-24 season, but he has every intention of signing another one and continuing his NBA career. "There's a report out there—I have no intention of retiring in 2024," he told reporters Thursday. "If you write some dumb s--t like that, be held accountable. That's crazy. Just because I didn't play five-on-five doesn't mean I'm gonna retire. That is absurd."
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...
Bleacher Report

Cavaliers Darius Garland Ruled Out vs. Raptors With Eye Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury after he was hit by Gary Trent Jr. in the second quarter. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided more details after the game:. This comes after he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies of Cancer at Age 55

The NBA announced on Thursday that longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died after a stint with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. <a href="https://t.co/pFCJZtiwrg">pic.twitter.com/pFCJZtiwrg</a>. "We...

