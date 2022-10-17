Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Called Out By NBA Twitter for Struggles in 76ers' Loss to Giannis, Bucks
That was the question on the minds of NBA fans after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar center had another tough night in Thursday's 90-88 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping Philly to 0-2 on the season. Embiid struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-21 while scoring 15 points. He added 12 rebounds,...
Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
Bleacher Report
James Harden Lights Up NBA Twitter with Vintage Showcase in 76ers' Loss to Celtics
James Harden was listening. There were questions after his 2021-22 season about whether he had lost a step or whether his prime years were a thing of the past after he didn't appear to be his vintage self following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden sure looked like his...
Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience
After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Dialogue Around Russell Westbrook, NBA Is 'So Toxic at This Point'
Few people in the NBA understand what makes Russell Westbrook effective on the court better than Kevin Durant after they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Brooklyn Nets star believes criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has gone too far. Durant talked...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Monty Williams Says He Kept Chris Paul on Bench Late vs. Mavs Due to PHX Rhythm
After last season's playoff collapse, Phoenix Suns got a modicum of revenge against the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's season opener by erasing a 22-point deficit to earn a 107-105 win. The Suns made their comeback in the fourth quarter with Chris Paul on the bench for the final seven minutes,...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It
The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Ripped by Twitter for 0-for-11 Shooting in Lakers' Loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most disappointing team in the league last season, missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament despite a roster that featured a number of future Hall of Famers. It looks like the same Lakers in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign. Los Angeles fell...
Bleacher Report
How Lakers Should Utilize Guard Depth amid Schroder Injury, Westbrook Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open their 2022-23 campaign Tuesday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. It's a challenge that Lakers standout Anthony Davis is willing to embrace. "It's always good to spoil a ring night," Anthony Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So our mindset is...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Has 'No Intention' of Retiring in 2024 Despite Speculation
Klay Thompson's current contract expires after the 2023-24 season, but he has every intention of signing another one and continuing his NBA career. "There's a report out there—I have no intention of retiring in 2024," he told reporters Thursday. "If you write some dumb s--t like that, be held accountable. That's crazy. Just because I didn't play five-on-five doesn't mean I'm gonna retire. That is absurd."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Has a 'Very Similar' Mindset to Kobe Bryant
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is an adherent of the Mamba Mentality. While acknowledging their limited interpersonal connection, Antetokounmpo told The Athletic's Eric Nehm he sees similarities between his mindset and that of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:. "I will never say this, I will never disrespect the name...
Bleacher Report
Stephen Curry Touted as 'Greatest Show on Planet Earth' in Warriors Win over Lakers
Stephen Curry dazzled en route to a game-high 33 points as the Golden State Warriors opened their latest title defense with a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center. Steph Curry. He remains the single greatest show/entertainer on planet Earth. Curry also recorded...
Bleacher Report
Pistons' Jaden Ivey Talks Championship Goals, NBA ROY Award and More in B/R Interview
For all of Jaden Ivey's individual goals—and he has some big ones—the Pistons guard is focused on one thing heading into his rookie season: get the city of Detroit back to the NBA playoffs. "I feel like we're going to make the playoffs for sure," Ivey told Bleacher...
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Darius Garland Ruled Out vs. Raptors With Eye Injury
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury after he was hit by Gary Trent Jr. in the second quarter. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided more details after the game:. This comes after he...
Bleacher Report
Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies of Cancer at Age 55
The NBA announced on Thursday that longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died after a stint with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. <a href="https://t.co/pFCJZtiwrg">pic.twitter.com/pFCJZtiwrg</a>. "We...
