baltimorebrew.com
A proposed wellness center, powered by an ex-mayor, secures city and state money
The project, which unsuccessfully sought to use affordable housing funds two years ago, has ambitious plans for improving the quality of life in one of Baltimore’s poorest neighborhoods. If once you don’t succeed, double the asking price and apply under another mayor. This formula is proving a winner...
Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution
BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
ANC Commissioner and wife call out DC Housing Authority for slow response times
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The problems with DC Housing Authority continue. This time, an ANC Commissioner and his wife are calling out the agency after having no heat for three days. WUSA9 started making calls this afternoon and the agency came out to fix it, but it speaks to...
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’
Lierman favored in race, but Glassman receives endorsement he says represents a ‘great boost’ for his campaign. The post Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
MDOT MTA employee gunned down in the parking lot at work
On Tuesday afternoon, a 40-year-old woman was gunned down inside an MDOT MTA employee parking lot. Now other employees are concerned about their safety inside that parking lot moving forward.
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
Squeegee Kid Warns Officials That Removal Of Workers Will Cause Crime Rates To Skyrocket
A squeegee kid has warned Baltimore officials that the removal of the workers from the city will result in more crime after officials call to stop the window washing practice, reports Fox Baltimore. Squeegee workers in Baltimore have a long and complicated history with the public, with several instances of...
Wbaltv.com
Edmondson Village residents want answers as illegal trash dumping continues
An illegal trash dumping site in Edmondson Village has doubled in size since 11 News first reported it last week. While Baltimore City crews attempted to clean up the trash Wednesday, officials said as soon as trash is removed, the illegal dumping starts back up. Residents who live in Edmondson...
Anne Arundel County Fire Department battled house fire Thursday afternoon
Anne Arundel County Fire Crews were on the scene of a residential fire in Millersville. There are no reported injuries at this time.
foxbaltimore.com
Ivan Bates on squeegee kids: 'They cannot be there' while Mayor awaits recommendations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How will Baltimore handle the squeegee kid issue continues to be a debate among city residents and now potential city leaders as Ivan Bates prepares to be the next likely state’s attorney. Tensions reached a tipping point in Baltimore City among motorists and squeegee kids...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS loses out on Washington, DC, Medicaid contracts
The council of the District of Columbia voted to approve awarding Medicaid contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar Family Choice and AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., despite protests from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Washington Post reported Oct. 18. CareFirst had argued in social media advertising and through lobbyists that Amerigroup, owned by...
CBS News
Judge to decide if squeegee worker accused in Inner Harbor murder will be tried as adult
Next month, a judge will decide if a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot while confronting squeegee workers near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. The teen is facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly killed...
Baltimore man receives maximum penalty of 75 years for fatal Rosemont shooting
Andre Preston has been sentenced to the maximum penalty of 75 years in prison for the murder of Gary Wilson in May 2021.
'Things are definitely changing': Citizens react to new dispensary in Annapolis
Panacea, located on Defense Highway near the Annapolis Mall, is now the second dispensary in Annapolis.
