ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution

BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
beckerspayer.com

CareFirst BCBS loses out on Washington, DC, Medicaid contracts

The council of the District of Columbia voted to approve awarding Medicaid contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar Family Choice and AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., despite protests from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Washington Post reported Oct. 18. CareFirst had argued in social media advertising and through lobbyists that Amerigroup, owned by...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy