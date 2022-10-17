ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Pittman, Haire spar in race for Anne Arundel County Executive

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — This year’s race for Anne Arundel County Executive features two familiar faces in County politics – incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), who faces a challenge from 7th district County Councilmember Jessica Haire (R). The two sparred Tuesday night in a...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election to bring new faces to Baltimore County Board of Education

TOWSON, Md. — There will be plenty of new faces on the Baltimore County Board of Education come Election Day. Across the country, the role of public school board members has drawn attention and public interest. On Nov. 8, Baltimore County voters will be among those heading to the polls to elect new people to sit on the 12-member board.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall, Parkville men among 13 new Maryland Natural Resources Police graduates

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14. The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith

We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday. Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board,...
pasadenavoice.com

Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf

County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says

TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
TRAPPE, MD
wfmd.com

The Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Candidates Debate In Virtual Forum Sunday Night

The debate was broadcast over ZOOM. . Frederick, Md (KM) The two candidates for Frederick County Sheriff squared off in a virtual forum on Sunday evening. They were each asked about their qualifications for office. In his answer, challenger Karl Bickel said he was second in command at the Sheriff’s Office several years ago, and he contrasted himself with incumbent Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “In contrast to the current sheriff, I am not an election denier and MAGA Trump supporter, a member of an extremist organization. I am not one who takes trips to the Mexico border funded by a hate group, or goes to Mar-A-Lago to mingle with like-minded election deniers or insurrectionists,” he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Chesapeake Conservancy Joins 2022 Bay Bridge Run as Charity Partner

The Chesapeake Conservancy announced that the nonprofit, rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator, has been chosen as an official charity partner of the 2022 Bay Bridge Run. Participants who join Chesapeake Conservancy’s team will support efforts to establish the proposed Chesapeake National Recreation Area (CNRA). The Bay Bridge Run is...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed

WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

