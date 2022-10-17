The debate was broadcast over ZOOM. . Frederick, Md (KM) The two candidates for Frederick County Sheriff squared off in a virtual forum on Sunday evening. They were each asked about their qualifications for office. In his answer, challenger Karl Bickel said he was second in command at the Sheriff’s Office several years ago, and he contrasted himself with incumbent Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “In contrast to the current sheriff, I am not an election denier and MAGA Trump supporter, a member of an extremist organization. I am not one who takes trips to the Mexico border funded by a hate group, or goes to Mar-A-Lago to mingle with like-minded election deniers or insurrectionists,” he said.

