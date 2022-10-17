Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Pittman, Haire spar in race for Anne Arundel County Executive
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — This year’s race for Anne Arundel County Executive features two familiar faces in County politics – incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), who faces a challenge from 7th district County Councilmember Jessica Haire (R). The two sparred Tuesday night in a...
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
WTOP
Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
Wbaltv.com
2022 election to bring new faces to Baltimore County Board of Education
TOWSON, Md. — There will be plenty of new faces on the Baltimore County Board of Education come Election Day. Across the country, the role of public school board members has drawn attention and public interest. On Nov. 8, Baltimore County voters will be among those heading to the polls to elect new people to sit on the 12-member board.
foxbaltimore.com
Cox campaign website was blocked on Frederick Co. Schools' device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Frederick County Public Schools is making a campaign website accessible to students after the district said a filter accidentally blocked the site from view. A parent contacted FOX45 News this week, after their student noticed Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox's campaign website was blocked...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall, Parkville men among 13 new Maryland Natural Resources Police graduates
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14. The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
wypr.org
BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith
We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday. Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board,...
pasadenavoice.com
Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf
County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
WBOC
Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says
TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
Bay Net
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
wfmd.com
The Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Candidates Debate In Virtual Forum Sunday Night
The debate was broadcast over ZOOM. . Frederick, Md (KM) The two candidates for Frederick County Sheriff squared off in a virtual forum on Sunday evening. They were each asked about their qualifications for office. In his answer, challenger Karl Bickel said he was second in command at the Sheriff’s Office several years ago, and he contrasted himself with incumbent Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “In contrast to the current sheriff, I am not an election denier and MAGA Trump supporter, a member of an extremist organization. I am not one who takes trips to the Mexico border funded by a hate group, or goes to Mar-A-Lago to mingle with like-minded election deniers or insurrectionists,” he said.
baltimorebrew.com
A proposed wellness center, powered by an ex-mayor, secures city and state money
The project, which unsuccessfully sought to use affordable housing funds two years ago, has ambitious plans for improving the quality of life in one of Baltimore’s poorest neighborhoods. If once you don’t succeed, double the asking price and apply under another mayor. This formula is proving a winner...
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
wnav.com
Chesapeake Conservancy Joins 2022 Bay Bridge Run as Charity Partner
The Chesapeake Conservancy announced that the nonprofit, rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator, has been chosen as an official charity partner of the 2022 Bay Bridge Run. Participants who join Chesapeake Conservancy’s team will support efforts to establish the proposed Chesapeake National Recreation Area (CNRA). The Bay Bridge Run is...
'Things are definitely changing': Citizens react to new dispensary in Annapolis
Panacea, located on Defense Highway near the Annapolis Mall, is now the second dispensary in Annapolis.
foxbaltimore.com
Ivan Bates on squeegee kids: 'They cannot be there' while Mayor awaits recommendations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How will Baltimore handle the squeegee kid issue continues to be a debate among city residents and now potential city leaders as Ivan Bates prepares to be the next likely state’s attorney. Tensions reached a tipping point in Baltimore City among motorists and squeegee kids...
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
fox5dc.com
'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed
WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
MDOT MTA employee gunned down in the parking lot at work
On Tuesday afternoon, a 40-year-old woman was gunned down inside an MDOT MTA employee parking lot. Now other employees are concerned about their safety inside that parking lot moving forward.
