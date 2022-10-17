Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Nebraska advocates for DACA Dreamers criticize federal appeals court ruling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Advocates for so-called Dreamers in Omaha are criticizing a recent federal appeals court ruling and calling on congress to take action. By most estimates, there are roughly 3,000-3,500 “Dreamers” in Nebraska. People who were brought here to the United States from countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala illegally when they were children.
WOWT
Omaha Mobility Plan
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" Warming through Sunday ahead of a weekend system that cools us down and brings storm chances and wind. 6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids. Updated: 13 hours ago. Doctor's offices are filling up in...
WOWT
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"
Warming through Sunday ahead of a weekend system that cools us down and brings storm chances and wind. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Surviving breast cancer. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. 6 News On...
Comments / 0