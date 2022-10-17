ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KCEN TV NBC 6

'Don't f--- with me' | Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have fiery exchange at NFL owners meeting, report claims

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has found himself in the national sports media headlines for the second time in a week for owner-related drama. During the NFL owners meeting in New York on Tuesday, Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly engaged in a "heated exchange" while the owners were discussing details surrounding a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a report published by ESPN.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Post Malone tells Michael Irvin he'll get an #88 tattoo on his forehead if Cowboys win the Super Bowl

DALLAS — While in Dallas for an upcoming performance, North Texas native Post Malone made a bet with some Cowboys legends that would add another tattoo to his forehead. Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin posted a video to Twitter Thursday that shows him at dinner with fellow Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, former Dallas Cowboys Dez Bryant and Grapevine-native rapper Post Malone.
DALLAS, TX
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's top picks for today (Friday, Oct. 21)

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. UAB at Western Kentucky (-1.5, -110): I covered a WKU night game in '05. Good times. 2. Tulsa (-13, -110) at Temple: The Owls have lost two straight games by a combined 94-16. 3. Nuggets at Warriors (-5.5, -110): This is one of those "we're the champs" message games. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 12-8)
DENVER, CO

