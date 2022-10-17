Read full article on original website
Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international responded Thursday after being omitted from United's squad for a match against Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team.
Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa
LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard's tenure as Aston Villa manager ended after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday. Villa said Gerrard "left the club with immediate effect” following the defeat at Craven Cottage.
‘I have to set standards and values’: Ten Hag on why he suspended Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag has stated that he is in charge of “standards and values” after suspending Cristiano Ronaldo for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea. The manager acted after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute and exited down the Old Trafford tunnel during Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.
Gerrard's Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard had only just finished telling interviewers he would fight on at Aston Villa when the announcement came. “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement Thursday. “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”
