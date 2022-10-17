The Great California Shakeout is on Thursday at 10:20 am and some schools and businesses across California will participate and prepare themselves for a major earthquake. Drop, cover, and hold on are the three basic steps to take if a major earthquake were to happen. The Great American Shakeout is on its 14th year now The post Schools and businesses prepare for the Great California Shakeout appeared first on KESQ.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO