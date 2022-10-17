ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painter, VA

13News Now

Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on...
HAMPTON, VA
WMDT.com

12-year-old murder cold case closed

HEBRON, Md. – A 12-year-old cold case out of Hebron, is now closed. 32-year-old Ryan Ellis has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the killing of Preston Morehouse. 47ABC reported on this story, when the incident first unfolded. The 20-year-old was murdered in 2010 inside of a home off...
HEBRON, MD
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WMDT.com

License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man

OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Man Found Dead

Belle Haven- An Accomack County man was found unresponsive early Saturday morning. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds . He died at the scene. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13newsnow.com

Painter man dies after shooting in Accomack County

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found dead by the Accomack County Sheriff's Office early Saturday morning after being shot, the sheriff's office said. A report came into the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center around 4 a.m. Saturday and referenced an unresponsive man in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Hebron Man Sentenced to Prison for First-degree Murder

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A Hebron man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years for the murder of his estranged wife as well as the attempted murder of a man who was with her at the time. According to the State's Attorney of Somerset County, on Oct. 17, 2020,...
HEBRON, MD

