TechRadar
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip
Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
TechRadar
Kobo Clara 2E review
As the latest mid-range ereader from Kobo, the Clara 2E doesn’t disappoint. While it looks just like the original Kobo Clara HD, it does have some great updates that make it a more well-rounded ereader when compared to its predecessor. Coming with the latest E Ink screen tech, it’s a smaller option that fares well from a features and price perspective against its competitor – the Kindle Paperwhite.
TechRadar
Google Pixel Buds Pro get a great free audio upgrade that shows up AirPods Pro 2
Google has released a new update for the Pixel Buds Pro that adds a significant new feature: five-band equalizer adjustment. After installing the update, you'll be able to tweak the balance of the sound easily, or you'll be able to choose from six presets provided by Google (via NotebookCheck). To...
TechRadar
A favorite app on macOS gets updated to make my Mac's display even brighter
After trying out Vivid 1.0 on my MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) back in April, which expands the brightness to take advantage of the HDR display beyond Apple's settings, the developers have brought out version 2.0, which remakes the app from the ground up. In a tweet (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
Microsoft is taking on CCleaner to help your PC in a future Windows 11 update
Microsoft is reportedly working on its own utility to help maintain your PC by recommending certain settings and deleting unused files and apps to help save space for a future Windows 11 update. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), it's available on the Microsoft Store as a public...
TechRadar
Forget Windows 11 and macOS – you can install Windows 95 on a MacBook
MacBooks (along with Windows and Linux PCs) can now get a new operating system, but it’s probably not the one you were expecting – Windows 95 has just risen from the dead in the form of a new app. As the Betanews website reports (opens in new tab),...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams will finally shine focus on these often-neglected participants
The battle to be the best video conferencing platform in the game has never been hotter, and with more companies adopting hybrid working policies, companies like Microsoft regularly update their offerings to appeal to more users. Accessibility is at the forefront of the latest Microsoft Teams update, which will soon...
TechRadar
The world’s largest Raspberry Pi cluster has a rather surprising supporter
The Raspberry Pi has helped spur on development and ingenuity throughout the world, with its pint-sized capability offering users around the world the chance to experiment and build with all kinds of computing use cases. But the hardware can also be scaled up in a big way, and TechRadar Pro...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
TechRadar
5 reasons why it is worth paying for a password manager
Ask any internet user about an annoyance, and passwords will come up, as everyone has been locked out of their own account at some point for failure to input the correct password. The phrase ‘Password overload’ has even been coined to describe the situation with an increasing number of websites requiring login credentials. While the situation was bad enough back in 2020 with users having 70 to 80 passwords on average, now it has grown to 100 passwords for the average user- with power users having even more.
TechRadar
Microsoft Outlook's Exchange Online mailbox issues will be fixed… eventually
Microsoft has acknowledged a known issue that’s preventing some users from configuring their Exchange Online mailboxes in Outlook for Windows - but has given no timeline for a fix. As reported by BleepingComputer (opens in new tab), Microsoft has shared (opens in new tab) a manual fix for IT...
TechRadar
9 reasons why the Apple Pencil is the worst Apple product
Some of us started using technology to get away from writing with pencil and paper, but for many folks the switch to digital meant losing a precious tool. Apple resisted offering a stylus on its devices for years, but when the iPad went Pro, Apple realized that some professionals need a pen.
TechRadar
Don't miss these The Sims 4 expansion pack deals
If you're a fan of The Sims 4 and still have some expansion packs to add to your collection, then you're in luck. Black Friday 2022 may still be a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing 50% off the price of a host of The Sims 4 expansion packs for PC, making them just $19.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
TechRadar
Is this the most secure hard drive platform around today?
Data security technology company ClevX has released a self-encrypting drive platform that can turn almost any hard disk drive (HDD (opens in new tab)) or solid-state drive (SSD), both internal and external, into a super secure, encrypted drive. ClevX DataLock BT Secured (opens in new tab) comprises of a small...
TechRadar
The best free video-editing software is coming to the iPad and we can't wait
The iPad is about to get a whole lot better for aspiring and established video creators, as DaVinci Resolve is getting an app version for Apple’s tablet. Apple had already spoiled the reveal during the announcement of its new M2-powered iPad Pro, but we now know that our pick for the best free video-editing software will be coming to iPads before the end of the year. You'll be able to use it to cut together and edit sound and video clips from your iPad storage, Photos library, iCloud, and external USB-C sticks, just as you can on the PC version.
TechRadar
Black Friday Ring camera deals 2022: early sales and predictions
Our experts have predicted the Black Friday Ring camera deals that are expected to land. The 2022 Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, which means we can start looking forward to Black Friday Ring camera deals right now. The November holiday is one of the best opportunities all year to find the best-selling security camera on sale, which is why we've created this guide to help you find the best Black Friday Ring camera deals, plus everything else you need to know about the upcoming November sale.
TechRadar
iPad Pro 2022 vs iPad Pro 2021: The best just got (slightly) better
Apple has quietly announced the iPad Pro 2022 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch formats, replacing the iPad Pro 2021 that launched some 17 months prior. The low-key nature of the announcement tells you one simple thing about these new models: they’re very similar indeed to their immediate predecessors. Don’t expect any bold new features or components here.
TechRadar
iPhone owners can finally break a sweat without an Apple Watch – but there's one small catch
Starting on October 24, iPhone owners will be able to enjoy a workout from Apple Fitness Plus without the need for an Apple Watch device. Fitness Plus did exist on iPhones prior to this, but you needed to have an Apple Watch in order to use the service. Moving forward, users will have full access to the entire Fitness Plus library (opens in new tab) “featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations” across all 21 countries where the service is available. This includes Australia, Brazil, Russia, and the United States. Setting up seems pretty easy as you just use an iPhone to sign up. You can also stream workouts to a corresponding iPad or Apple TV. If you don’t have either, Apple states you can use AirPlay to stream “on compatible third-party devices”.
TechRadar
MacBooks VS iPads: which is better?
With the launch of the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch models behind us, we suspect that Apple isn’t done yet, and will be releasing a flurry of new tech this October. We're even getting new iPad Pros soon, as the last family of iPad Pros was announced this time last year, and potential updates to the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021).
TechRadar
This Gran Turismo 7 PS5 deal is sure to rev your engine
Looking for a great PS5 deal to get your motor running? Then look no further, as Amazon is offering an excellent deal on Gran Turismo 7 that racing game fans definitely shouldn't miss. Black Friday 2022 may not be for a while yet, but Amazon is already offering a big...
