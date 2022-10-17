MORGANTOWN, W.Va – College football players may take pride in playing for their school or even a state, but none of that compares to representing their country. West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover, who made the decision to delay his football career and enlist in the Army out of high school, is now being recognized for his three years in the Army. Schoonover has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award. This award honors an individual with a military background who makes an impact to college football in some way.

