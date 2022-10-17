ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Football Center Zach Frazier on Success of Rushing Attack

Since the surprise success of West Virginia’s run game has been a bright spot this season, it’s time to hear from a player that’s been a major part of what’s worked so well on the ground – center Zach Frazier. WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Defense Faces Another Tempo Challenge in Texas Tech

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley is seeing another stout Big 12 offense on Saturday, but this one is none like the Mountaineers have seen this season. Texas Tech’s offensive scheme is based around moving quickly, with the Red Raiders rarely needing longer than 15 to 20 seconds in between plays. Substitutions aren’t quite a necessity.
LUBBOCK, TX
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Putting Twist on Common Road Uniform Against Texas Tech

After a string of traditional uniform looks, the Mountaineers are going with a common road combination when they meet Texas Tech on Saturday. WVU will wear a white helmets, white jerseys and gold pants against the Red Raiders. The blue in their advertised Old Gold and Blue scheme will take a backseat this week with blue only prominent in the numbers on the jerseys and the shoulder area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU’s Jasir Cox’s Fumble Recovery for a TD Selected Among Top Big 12 Plays of Week

West Virginia’s win over Baylor was full of big plays, so many that would it be tough to pick the best one. Well, the Big 12 has made that choice and feels that a particular series of events helped lead the Mountaineers to the victory. The Big 12 has selected the moment when Jasir Cox returned a fumble forced by Sean Martin 65 yards for a touchdown to be a candidate as the Week 7 Old Trapper Smokin’ Play of the Week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Chance Fitzgerald

Chance Fitzgerald kept his initial reaction to a few words when he learned he had received an offer from the West Virginia football program. “It felt really great,” the wide receiver recruit from Nolensville, Tennessee, said. As Fitzgerald carried farther into his thoughts, he began to bring back memories...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU RB CJ Donaldson to Practice, Expected to Play Against Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After much speculation last week, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown confirms that running back CJ Donaldson is expected to be back on the field this Saturday against Texas Tech. Brown did make it clear Donaldson’s return does depend on practice this week, but that the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football LB Wil Schoonover Named Finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – College football players may take pride in playing for their school or even a state, but none of that compares to representing their country. West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover, who made the decision to delay his football career and enlist in the Army out of high school, is now being recognized for his three years in the Army. Schoonover has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award. This award honors an individual with a military background who makes an impact to college football in some way.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star DL Rodney Lora Receives Offer from West Virginia

While many of West Virginia’s recent offers have been to recruits who won’t be able to step foot on campus for at least a couple years, the Mountaineers are also very focused on the upcoming class of 2023. Rodney Lora, who is a 3-star defensive lineman recruit for...
MORGANTOWN, WV

