WVU Football Center Zach Frazier on Success of Rushing Attack
Since the surprise success of West Virginia’s run game has been a bright spot this season, it’s time to hear from a player that’s been a major part of what’s worked so well on the ground – center Zach Frazier. WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell...
WVU Defense Faces Another Tempo Challenge in Texas Tech
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley is seeing another stout Big 12 offense on Saturday, but this one is none like the Mountaineers have seen this season. Texas Tech’s offensive scheme is based around moving quickly, with the Red Raiders rarely needing longer than 15 to 20 seconds in between plays. Substitutions aren’t quite a necessity.
WVU’s Sam James Offers Message on Mental Health as Part of Big 12 ‘Champions for Life’
It’s not often an athlete is recognized and honored for his life off of the field. And West Virginia felt wide receiver Sam James fit the description as one of the Big 12’s “Champions for Life” players. The Big 12 is now unveiling this year’s campaign...
West Virginia Football Putting Twist on Common Road Uniform Against Texas Tech
After a string of traditional uniform looks, the Mountaineers are going with a common road combination when they meet Texas Tech on Saturday. WVU will wear a white helmets, white jerseys and gold pants against the Red Raiders. The blue in their advertised Old Gold and Blue scheme will take a backseat this week with blue only prominent in the numbers on the jerseys and the shoulder area.
WVU HC Bob Huggins During Big 12 Media Day: ‘We’ve Gained by Subtraction’
During the Big 12 men’s basketball media day in Kansas City on Wednesday, WVU head coach Bob Huggins reflected on last year’s team and what he looks forward with his new set of guys. “Obviously we are going to be a lot better. We had a bad year...
Expect WVU Offense to Incorporate Packages with Both CJ Donaldson, Tony Mathis
There are two main factors that may lead to an intriguing adjustment to the West Virginia offense. The return of CJ Donaldson and the loss of Mike O’Laughlin could create the need to put both Donaldson and Tony Mathis on the field at the same time. WVU offensive coordinator...
WVU’s Jasir Cox’s Fumble Recovery for a TD Selected Among Top Big 12 Plays of Week
West Virginia’s win over Baylor was full of big plays, so many that would it be tough to pick the best one. Well, the Big 12 has made that choice and feels that a particular series of events helped lead the Mountaineers to the victory. The Big 12 has selected the moment when Jasir Cox returned a fumble forced by Sean Martin 65 yards for a touchdown to be a candidate as the Week 7 Old Trapper Smokin’ Play of the Week.
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Compares Texas Tech to Baylor, Explains How He Evaluates Defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley compares Texas Tech’s offense to what he just dealt with in Baylor and evaluates defense overall while speaking to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football...
WVU Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Chance Fitzgerald
Chance Fitzgerald kept his initial reaction to a few words when he learned he had received an offer from the West Virginia football program. “It felt really great,” the wide receiver recruit from Nolensville, Tennessee, said. As Fitzgerald carried farther into his thoughts, he began to bring back memories...
WVU RB CJ Donaldson to Practice, Expected to Play Against Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After much speculation last week, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown confirms that running back CJ Donaldson is expected to be back on the field this Saturday against Texas Tech. Brown did make it clear Donaldson’s return does depend on practice this week, but that the...
West Virginia Football LB Wil Schoonover Named Finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – College football players may take pride in playing for their school or even a state, but none of that compares to representing their country. West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover, who made the decision to delay his football career and enlist in the Army out of high school, is now being recognized for his three years in the Army. Schoonover has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award. This award honors an individual with a military background who makes an impact to college football in some way.
2023 3-Star DL Rodney Lora Receives Offer from West Virginia
While many of West Virginia’s recent offers have been to recruits who won’t be able to step foot on campus for at least a couple years, the Mountaineers are also very focused on the upcoming class of 2023. Rodney Lora, who is a 3-star defensive lineman recruit for...
Watch: WVU DL Dante Stills Evaluates His Play, Details How Brother Darius Helps Him
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive lineman evaluate his play so far this season and talks about how his brother Darius is still helping him while speaking to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
