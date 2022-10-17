Read full article on original website
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people.
Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
Arizona's water future is on the ballot this November
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
Thieves are targeting Arizona "SNAP" or food stamp benefits
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Hamadeh leads Mayes in AG race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona's Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year's midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people.
What Arizona voters need to know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are 10 propositions on this year’s ballot including three that, if passed, would make significant changes to the voter initiative process. But those aren’t the only issues being presented to voters. Arizona’s Family has you covered on what you need to know on what’s further down the ballot.
D-backs, Cards owners help fund controversial attack ad against Julie Gunnigle
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona. Arizona's Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this for the midterms. Phoenix area election workers harrassed outside elections office.
Phoenix area poll workers harrassed outside elections office
Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning that's no longer the case. Katie Hobbs discusses immigration, abortion during PBS interview. The Democratic nominee for governor, who declined to debate opponent Kari Lake, spoke to Arizona voters directly on Tuesday afternoon.
Investors dropping home prices by $100K in Phoenix area to attract buyers
Travel insurance company won't pay Phoenix-area couples after trip was canceled. Phoenix-area couples got travel insurance but say the company won't pay up after their vacation was canceled so they called On Your Side. Arizonans file FCC complaints over unwanted political messages.
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
SNHD: Juvenile dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a death from a common infection found in warm freshwater. The health district said a male juvenile died after possibly being exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October. The...
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona's Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year's midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people.
Fact-checking Arizona Democrats’ claim that Abraham Hamadeh misled about his legal experience
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In the Arizona attorney general race, Republican Abraham Hamadeh has leaned on his work as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His campaign website says he “has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victims’ rights, and seek justice for the community.”
6,000 Arizona voters got a ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State says
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Of those 6,000 ballots, 651 were in Maricopa County. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a...
How young voters are playing a critical role in the Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New polling shows the race for Arizona governor is in a dead heat between Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs. According to a Arizona’s Family/HighGround survey, 45.8% of those surveyed favor Hobbs while 44.8% support Lake. The race is well within the margin of error is ±4.3%.
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
Former President Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs picked up a notable endorsement Thursday afternoon. Former President Barack Obama is showing his support for Hobbs just a few weeks away from the general election. “Arizona, in this election, it’s not just candidates on the ballot. Democracy itself is...
