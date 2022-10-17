Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Charles Barkley Immediately Delivered After Landing a New Monster Contract
He gets honest about new deal, gives classic ‘Inside the NBA’ performance.
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
TNT Signs ‘Inside the NBA’ Cast To Long-Term Contract Extensions
Let the NBA’s billion-dollar media rights negotiations begin. Warner Bros. Discovery announced long-term contract extensions with the cast of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Monday: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. The NBA’s U.S. media rights with incumbents TNT and ESPN expire...
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Clippers Launch Streaming Service; TNT Pays Charles Barkley How Much?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and more have updated injury statuses for Warriors vs. Lakers
ESPN
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
AdWeek
Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Sign New Multi-Year Deals to Remain With TNT’s Inside the NBA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Big news about sports news: On the eve of the 2022-’23 NBA regular season debut, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports) announced it has re-signed Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith to new multi-year extensions as co-hosts of TNT’s long-running basketball studio show, Inside The NBA.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings in their NBA season opener. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers-Kings prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be stuck in limbo entering this season. Damian Lillard is still in the Pacific Northwest, and he is still stuck on a roster which is headed nowhere, at least if “headed nowhere” is defined as “having zero chance of winning an NBA playoff series this season.” The Blazers could sneak into the play-in round and maybe win a game, but in the loaded Western Conference, with the Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Mavericks, and Grizzlies, the Blazers are clearly not in the same weight class as those superior ballclubs. Lillard will be brilliant, but he has clearly not received the high-end help which would meaningfully change his outlook and the long-term prospects for the Blazers. It raises the question: Will this be the season which unleashes and provokes major changes in the Blazer organization, or is this franchise simply not concerned with its aimless, drifting identity in the current NBA?
Why Sixers Chose Montrezl Harrell Over Paul Reed vs. Celtics
Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell over Paul Reed against the Celtics.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
NBA games today: Clippers vs Lakers headlines Thursday schedule
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
JTA: People trying to paint Draymond as 'f–king menace'
Former Warriors fan favorite Juan Toscano-Anderson made strong comments defending Draymond Green and the public’s perception of him since he punched Jordan Poole.
'Sports Equinox' is here. All four major sports have games on Thursday.
The NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL seasons are all in alignment Thursday with a full slate of games, plus MLS, LPGA and college football action too.
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night
The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game. Complete updates from 76ers at Celtics. 2022-23 NBA...
Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant was huge for the Golden State Warriors and their dynasty
Comments / 1