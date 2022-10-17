ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Sign New Multi-Year Deals to Remain With TNT’s Inside the NBA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Big news about sports news: On the eve of the 2022-’23 NBA regular season debut, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports) announced it has re-signed Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith to new multi-year extensions as co-hosts of TNT’s long-running basketball studio show, Inside The NBA.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings in their NBA season opener. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers-Kings prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be stuck in limbo entering this season. Damian Lillard is still in the Pacific Northwest, and he is still stuck on a roster which is headed nowhere, at least if “headed nowhere” is defined as “having zero chance of winning an NBA playoff series this season.” The Blazers could sneak into the play-in round and maybe win a game, but in the loaded Western Conference, with the Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Mavericks, and Grizzlies, the Blazers are clearly not in the same weight class as those superior ballclubs. Lillard will be brilliant, but he has clearly not received the high-end help which would meaningfully change his outlook and the long-term prospects for the Blazers. It raises the question: Will this be the season which unleashes and provokes major changes in the Blazer organization, or is this franchise simply not concerned with its aimless, drifting identity in the current NBA?
PORTLAND, OR

