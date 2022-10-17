Read full article on original website
McDonald’s + Krispy Kreme = match made in heaven?
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN. Today, we’re talking about a collaboration between two quick-service giants. McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme this week announced a new test that offers three Krispy Kreme doughnuts at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Louisville, Ky., market.
30-year KFC franchisee veteran Joan Bowling on getting more women into franchising
If founders, chefs and other creatives are the beating heart of the restaurant industry, then franchisees are the veins delivering their ideas to all corners of the globe. Franchising is critical to the success of the industry, allowing brands to quickly scale their big ideas using other people’s capital. And whether it’s a mom-and-pop restaurant owner with one or two franchised restaurants or a seasoned veteran whose influence in the industry is well-known, franchisees — with all their individual attributes, styles and personalities — make a huge impact on the success of a business.
Trending this week: Here’s why the McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme collaboration makes sense
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was, new traffic data suggests McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration is the chain’s most successful to date. McDonald’s this week admitted it was experiencing a shortage of its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box just days after the promotion launched. New data from Placer.ai may suggest why. According to the traffic analytics company, visits to the chain were up by over 37% for the week of Oct. 3, when the promotion was introduced, compared to the same period from 2021. Compared to 2019, traffic spiked by nearly 29% during the week.
Ajinomoto Foods Of North America Launches New Cruncheros Rolled Tacos Under Its Posada® Brand
Globally-inspired foods are what consumers want from their favorite restaurants. New Posada® Cruncheros are bold, exciting, and craveable rolled tacos bringing together a trending fusion of flavors in a crunchy rolled taco shell that stays crispy and craveable longer than traditional tortilla. “Posada is a brand that foodservice operators...
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken inks major muti-unit franchise deal bringing brand to Dallas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a large franchise deal to bring 20 units to the Dallas metro area as part of year that has seen coast-to-coast growth for the popular breakfast and lunch franchise. The tech-focused franchise has thrived post-pandemic with its contactless ordering, food locker system,...
Sports bars are back
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about the sports bars with the highest same-store sales. Last year was a volatile one for the full-service sports bar segment, with chains in the...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone expand national footprint with Q3 signed agreements
Continually setting the tone for an aggressive year of development in 2022, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone announced today the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the third quarter, bringing an additional 43 stores to 11 states across the country. The signings will add 23 Capriotti’s and 20 Wing Zone locations to the development pipeline. The Q3 agreements will expand both brands into new territories – bringing award-winning food to new areas across the country.
Taco Bell’s iced coffee test signals a growing competition in the category
The demand for cold brew and iced coffee is surging, evidenced in part by last year’s double-digit growth of cold brew makers. In fact, according to the National Coffee Association, one in five Americans under 40 consume a cold brew at least once a week, versus 2015, when cold coffees were “virtually unknown.” This uptick has become crystal clear at Starbucks, which now generates 75% of its sales from cold beverages. The company’s “cold category” has grown 10% throughout the past two years.
Capital Tacos appoints Joel Bulger as brand's first chief marketing officer
Capital Tacos, the emerging corner taco shop turned nationally-awarded Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, is pleased to announce the hiring of industry veteran Joel Bulger to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bulger is a veteran of the restaurant industry, having most recently served as CMO of Zaxby's, where he drove...
Pizza Hut takes a page out of Papa Johns' playbook
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about Pizza Hut's newest menu item. Pizza Hut announced Tuesday the launch of Melts: a new menu category for solo diners that looks similar to...
Tech Tracker: Chipotle attempts to cause a stir in the metaverse
This week on Tech Tracker, we’re talking about Chipotle’s menu item debut in the metaverse alongside our tech editor, Joanna Fantozzi. Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out its Garlic Guajillo Steak nationwide for a limited time. The rollout, in both the real world and the metaverse, marks the first time the fast-casual chain has unveiled a menu item on the new Web3 platform.
Why restaurant chains are leaning into menu customization
Menu customization certainly isn’t new in the restaurant space. Subway and Chipotle perfected a customization-driven assembly line model long ago, spawning a host of copycats. As consumers become increasingly tethered to their mobile phones, however, customizable orders have become easier to create and demand has increased accordingly. Starbucks’ recent...
Pizza Hut launches personal-sized pizza foldovers to compete with Papa Johns
Pizza Hut announced Tuesday the launch of Melts: a new menu category for solo diners that looks similar to a pizza quesadilla. They also resemble the very popular Papa Johns Papadias, which launched in Jan. 2020 and have been a revenue-booster for the smaller pizza brand ever since. The Pizza...
