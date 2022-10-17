Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
markerzone.com
FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Swarm Sharks in 5-2 Win
Oliver Wahlstrom scores a pair, Casey Cizikas sizzles and Semyon Varlamov picks up first win of the season. The New York Islanders were circling on Tuesday night. Despite falling behind 1-0 to the San Jose Sharks in the first period, the Islanders kicked their game up a level, scoring five of the next six goals en route to a decisive 5-2 win at UBS Arena.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
What If Blackhawks Don't Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 NHL Draft?
What if Hawks don't get No. 1 overall pick in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If there's a year to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick, this is one of them. Connor Bedard is the consensus favorite to be taken off the board first because he's a generational-type talent, and the Blackhawks will likely be one of those teams in the running.
NHL
ARI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens picked up their second straight win on Thursday night with a 6-2 triumph over the Coyotes. Goaltender Jake Allen was back between the pipes after welcoming his third child with his wife, Shannon. The Allens are now the proud parents of three daughters. Martin St-Louis' squad...
NHL
Takin' Isles: Micheal Haley
The former Islanders winger joins episode 32 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders forward Micheal Haley joins episode 32 of Talkin' Isles. Haley speaks to Cory and Greg about:
NHL
Islanders Excited to Wear Fisherman Jersey
It's official - the Fisherman is back. For this year's Reverse Retro jersey, the New York Islanders cast out a line and reeled in a classic, throwing it back to 1995 with threads inspired by the team's fisherman jersey. REVERSE RETRO JERSEY | PREORDER NOW. The Islanders wore the original...
NHL
Golden Knights defeat Jets 5-2 at home
The Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0) got back into the win column after taking down the Winnipeg Jets (2-2-0), 5-2, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel got things going quickly, scoring with a wrist shot less than five minutes into the first. Less than three minutes later, William Karlsson found the back of the net putting Vegas up, 2-0. Chandler Stephenson then gave the Golden Knights a commanding 3-0 lead at 10:07 of the period. With five minutes remaining in the first, Eichel scored an unassisted goal for his second of the game which put Vegas up 4-0. Halfway through the second period, Pierre Luc-Dubois potted the Jets' first goal of the game, cutting the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1. Neal Pionk tipped in a shot ten minutes into the final frame which brought Winnipeg within two. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault grabbed the empty-net goal for a final score of 5-2.
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
NHL
Palat scores two goals for Devils in win against Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ondrej Palat scored two goals for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey (2-2-0), which has won its past two games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves.
NHL
Faulk scores twice, Blues defeat Kraken in OT
SEATTLE -- Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:10 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. Faulk won it with a wrist shot from between the face-off circles after a pass from...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
NHL
B's Prospects Start Off Season with Success
Woburn native Riley Duran has four goals in three games to begin his second season with the 3-0 Providence College Friars. Duran scored one in the home opener and paired it with an assist in a blowout, 6-1 win over Sacred Heart. He carried that momentum into last Thursday's game vs. Clarkson, netting two of the five goals in a 5-2 victory. Most recently, Duran earned a goal in the Friars' first road game vs. Northeastern.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Muzzin placed on injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Buchnevich uncertain for Blues; Ehlers game-time decision for Jets; Iafallo sidelined for Kings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Jake Muzzin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The defenseman left a 3-2...
