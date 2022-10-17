Read full article on original website
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.06 - Patent Pending - Press Release
“Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
HBO Announces Perry Mason Season 2 Premiere Date After Lengthy Hiatus
Perry Mason is back on the case. After a two-year hiatus, HBO announced on Twitter today that the reboot was currently in production. Perry Mason Season 2 is set to arrive on HBO Max in February 2023, nearly three years after the series premiere. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is set...
Chad Stahelski And Leigh Dana Jackson Board ‘Black Samurai’ Feature Adaptation At Netflix
Netflix is moving forward with its feature film adaptation of the popular Black Samurai novels as it has tapped Chad Stahelski to direct and Leigh Dana Jackson to adapt. Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment as well as John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures. The Black Samurai novels are a series of books by famed thriller writer Marc Olden revolving around the character Robert Sand, an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts and becomes the Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop...
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.05 - Growth Opportunities - Press Release
The Good Doctor: Growth Opportunities (10/31) “Growth Opportunities” – Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
FBI: International - Episode 2.06 - Call It Anarchy - Press Release
“Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Popculture
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Fire Country - Episode 1.05 - Get Some, Be Safe - Press Release
Michael Trucco Guest Stars as Luke, Vince’s Brother and Cal Fire Communications Director. “Get Some, Be Safe” – A vegetation fire gets complicated for the crew when a panicked horse refuses to evacuate a burning barn. Meanwhile, Vince’s brother Luke, the Cal Fire communications director, makes a surprise visit in town, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Step Up - Episode 3.07 - It’s Goin’ Down - Press Release
EPISODE 307 – “IT’S GOIN’ DOWN”. Romantic entanglements are tearing Sage, Collette, Rigo, and Poppy in new directions. The love triangle between Davis, Odalie and Angel has come to a tipping point. Tal has a new love interest, a new understanding for Marquise, and a new position as Sage’s Creative Director.
Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 21st October 2022
Thanks to Lord Nikon for the heads up. Get Scoop on FBI, Station 19, Fire Country, Big Sky, Grey's, Winchesters, Homecoming and More.
What's Coming to Disney+ November 2022
- Airport Security (S1, S2, S3) - Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2) - Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4) - Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes) - Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)
Nicole Emanuele Named Partner At Rashida Jones And Will McCormack’s Le Train Train
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Emanuele has been made a partner at Le Train Train Productions, the banner owned by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. Emanuele will produce alongside the duo and lead development. Emanuele was a founding member of the YouTube Originals team where she developed and oversaw scripted shows like On Becoming a God in Central Florida (which was spun off to Showtime), Step Up High Water for Starz, Doug Liman’s Impulse, Season 3 of Cobra Kai and films like the Eminem-produced Bodied. Most recently, she was leading YouTube Original’s efforts in music-related content, shepherding unscripted projects with artists including Taylor Swift, Tom Petty, Migos, Anuel and Alicia...
Young Sheldon - Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero - Review
Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero, took a break from the drama that has plagued the Cooper family, and provided a strong comedic half hour that surely had viewers chuckling throughout. The episode begins with Missy coming home from school upset. Mary offers to lend her an ear, and is hurt when Missy decides to go to Meemaw for advice instead. At Meemaw’s, Missy shares that she likes a boy at school named Kevin, but he doesn’t even know she exists. Meemaw tells her to get a friend to ask Kevin if he likes her. Quick witted and simple-minded Missy retorts that if he doesn’t like her back, she will keep being mean to him until he does. Meemaw and Missy agree that boys are dumb, but wonder if girls are even dumber for liking them. Meemaw’s plan ends up backfiring on Missy when the friend she recruited to execute her plan, ends up asking Kevin out herself. In a turn of events, Missy asks Mandy for advice, leaving Meemaw dejected and she goes to commiserate with Mary about it. Missy and Mandy spend time getting to know one another, and Missy is awe struck when Mandy tells her she used to be a weather girl. Missy tells Mandy that is beautiful like Madonna with her blonde hair, and Mandy bashfully states that Madonna wasn’t a real blonde. In classic Missy fashion, she excitedly takes Mandy’s innocent comment too far, and dyes her hair blonde without any thought of how to do it properly, or the potential consequences of her actions. Missy is horrified when she ends up with a skunky blend of bleach blonde and orange hair. Georgie and Mandy try to cover up for her with George and Mary, but when she runs to Meemaw for help, Meemaw happily turns her in to her parents. We haven’t seen the naive, comedic side of Missy in a long time. She has been the wise, level-headed young woman in the Cooper household throughout the struggles that the Coopers are facing. It was nice to see Missy get herself into some trouble and deliver laughs as she did in earlier seasons. It was also great to see Mandy and Missy bond this episode. Mandy is the older sister that Missy always hoped for and their dynamic is proving to be fun to watch.
Carol Mendelsohn Attempts ‘The Bomb Maker’ Series Adaptation Again At Fox After Striking First-Look Deal
Carol Mendelsohn, the former showrunner of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has signed a deal with Fox and is again attempting a series adaptation of Thomas Perry’s The Bomb Maker. Mendelsohn has struck a first-look broadcast direct deal with the network. She was previously based at Universal Television, where she had an overall deal. As part of the new multi-year agreement, Mendelsohn and her producing partner Julie Weitz are taking another swing at The Bomb Maker. It comes five years after Mendelsohn previously tried to adapt the book at Fox with Morris Chestnut in a starring role. At that stage, the project was...
