Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero, took a break from the drama that has plagued the Cooper family, and provided a strong comedic half hour that surely had viewers chuckling throughout. The episode begins with Missy coming home from school upset. Mary offers to lend her an ear, and is hurt when Missy decides to go to Meemaw for advice instead. At Meemaw’s, Missy shares that she likes a boy at school named Kevin, but he doesn’t even know she exists. Meemaw tells her to get a friend to ask Kevin if he likes her. Quick witted and simple-minded Missy retorts that if he doesn’t like her back, she will keep being mean to him until he does. Meemaw and Missy agree that boys are dumb, but wonder if girls are even dumber for liking them. Meemaw’s plan ends up backfiring on Missy when the friend she recruited to execute her plan, ends up asking Kevin out herself. In a turn of events, Missy asks Mandy for advice, leaving Meemaw dejected and she goes to commiserate with Mary about it. Missy and Mandy spend time getting to know one another, and Missy is awe struck when Mandy tells her she used to be a weather girl. Missy tells Mandy that is beautiful like Madonna with her blonde hair, and Mandy bashfully states that Madonna wasn’t a real blonde. In classic Missy fashion, she excitedly takes Mandy’s innocent comment too far, and dyes her hair blonde without any thought of how to do it properly, or the potential consequences of her actions. Missy is horrified when she ends up with a skunky blend of bleach blonde and orange hair. Georgie and Mandy try to cover up for her with George and Mary, but when she runs to Meemaw for help, Meemaw happily turns her in to her parents. We haven’t seen the naive, comedic side of Missy in a long time. She has been the wise, level-headed young woman in the Cooper household throughout the struggles that the Coopers are facing. It was nice to see Missy get herself into some trouble and deliver laughs as she did in earlier seasons. It was also great to see Mandy and Missy bond this episode. Mandy is the older sister that Missy always hoped for and their dynamic is proving to be fun to watch.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO