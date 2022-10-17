Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
USA’s Largest Holiday Light Arts Fest “Let’s Glow SF” Returns to SF
Let’s Glow SF returns to Downtown San Francisco for the second year in a row. The free, outdoor holiday light arts festival is returning with more artists’ holiday-inspired works projected across some of downtown’s most notable buildings. From 5-10pm nightly running Friday, December 2, 2022 – Sunday,...
funcheap.com
“Just Pull Up” Free Happy Hour Tour (SF)
Join Kept Experiences and explore some of the most exciting happenings in San Francisco!!. We provide a FREE shuttle that takes you to fantastic events all around the city. The objective of Just Pull Up! is to expose people to all the exceptional places hosting incredible experiences that capture the essence of our beloved San Francisco. You will be hosted by an SF native that provides a lighthearted narrative throughout the experience, plus thought-provoking insights that make each outing unique and unforgettable.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: SF’s Annual Roaring ’20s “Senior Prom” at Hotel Nikko (2022)
SF's Annual Roaring '20s "Senior Prom" at Hotel Nikko (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and...
funcheap.com
Made in Oakland 2022: Holiday Shopping, Wine & Music
Made in Oakland at Côte West celebrates local makers and showcases our diverse community of artists, artisans and craftspeople. Discover the talented people based in the Oakland area and shop their wares, just in time for the holidays. The event is free to attend and open to the public. You can purchase flights of wine for $20/person or grab a bottle with no corkage fee or a glass to enjoy while you shop. Kids & dogs are welcome!
funcheap.com
Chinese Brush Painting Workshop (Mountain View)
Enjoy the joys of Chinese Brush Painting and learn to create beautiful works in ink and colors. Artist-instructor Pauline Tsui presents a hands-on workshop with easy steps on how to paint flowers and bamboo. Art supplies such as, brushes, papers, ink and colors will be provided. This class is for beginner level participants, ages 12+ are welcome.
funcheap.com
“The Fun House” Party at 1015 Folsom w/ 50+ Artists (SF)
You’re invited into The Fun House on Wednesday, October 19th @1015sf will be filled with spectacular surprises. You + your wildest fun house fit being one of them!. Bring your own vibe to the @blanq_slate_ dance floor as they curate the beats in the klüb room. CAUTION there...
funcheap.com
“Renegade Chamber Orchestra” Concert (Richmond)
Renegade Orchestra – The Beauty of a Symphony, the Soul of a Rock Band. Welcome to the Renegade Orchestra – it’s time to throw out all the old conventions of a quiet, sleepy, stuffy show of musicians locked in straight jackets of tradition. Clap your hands, tap...
funcheap.com
SF’s Brand New ‘Central Subway’ Neighborhood Celebrations
San Francisco’s brand new Central Subway Station will host a series of community preview events to celebrate the upcoming weekend service, their unique designs specific to each neighborhood, and to showcase the landmark artworks that were commissioned for each of the stations. The Central Subway Project improves public transportation...
funcheap.com
Baila Community Dance Party with Latin Hits (Berkeley)
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.
funcheap.com
Art & Lit Fest 2022 (Daly City)
DCPLA is excited to launch our inaugural Art & Lit Fest!. This event will showcase local artists and encourage the cultural rise of Daly City’s art community. The Art & Lit Fest will be a day of arts and crafts, performances, workshops, live music, and fun – celebrating the talent in our community while raising funds for Daly City Public Library.
funcheap.com
“Temescal Trick-or-Treat” 2022 Halloween Fun Fair (Oakland)
Bring your children for a fun and safe Halloween adventure!. The Temescal Telegraph Business Improvement District is excited to bring back Temescal Trick-or-Treat for the first time since 2019! Local businesses will get into the spirit by decorating their windows or storefront, wearing costumes, and greeting kiddos and their families with treats for this beloved neighborhood tradition. This event is an opportunity to provide a fun and safe environment for folks of all ages, and to connect face-to-face with neighbors for an evening of spooky celebration.
funcheap.com
“Sketchboard”: Figure Drawing Art Class & Live Music | SF
Join in at the Monument (140 9th St), for figure drawing accompanied by live musicians. Everyone is welcome, we are a mix of seasoned artists, students, and first timers. Poses range from 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. There will be easels provided and some materials for drop-ins.
funcheap.com
“Make It Home” Bay Area Warehouse Sale (San Rafael)
Come SHOP for amazing home decor, lighting, artwork, furniture – all for a great cause. ALL proceeds benefit Make It Home Bay Area Furnishing homes of those in need with donated furniture and household goods. Friday October 21 12noon-7pm Saturday October 22 9am-12noon. Make It Home Warehouse at Northgate...
funcheap.com
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30)
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30) Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week returns October 21-30, 2022. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse neighborhoods through special prix-fixe menus. Over 180 participating restaurants will offer special menus Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 30th at one or...
funcheap.com
7th Annual Halloween Blacklight Art Show (Alameda)
7th Annual BlackLight Art Show. Everything glows in the dark! Blacklight paintings, lit up sculpture art, body painting and video installations abound in this year’s Blacklight Art Show. Several special indoor and outdoor installation pieces will be on display this year including Wormhole by FILMA Art Collective. Live music, film animations, Halloween treats by Shannon Cooks. Check out our sister galleries, Fireside’s Red Door Opening, 3 Dot’s Annual Memento Mori and Peace Provocateur. Costumes encouraged, be sure to enter the costume contest! Post a hashtag or checkin of you in your Halloween best at studio 23.
funcheap.com
“After Dark: Revealing Landscapes” Exhibit at Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Layers of history lie beneath our feet, and complex systems are at work across the planet-all without most people taking notice. Tonight, look and listen to the landscape to discover its stories. Join artist Susie Ibarra and scientist Michele Koppes as they share their sonic journey through watersheds from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. And delve beneath San Francisco’s streets to reveal Gold Rush history, natural history, and the past and continuing presence of Indigenous peoples with the Exploratorium’s Buried History project.
funcheap.com
Oakland’s “The Rise of the Phoenix” Halloween Ball 2022
The Rise of the Phoenix Ball is going to be the most legendary Halloween event you’ve ever been to. Periodt! We have partnered up with Oakland To All (OTA), an organization that is known for putting on the Bay Area’s most premiere ballroom events. The ICONIC Dashaun Wesley,...
funcheap.com
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland)
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland) Spend your Monday nights with hella great 1/2 off oyster deals, champagne specials, craft cocktails, an award-winning dinner menu (w/ tons of vegan options) and a special Monday Night HellaFunny comedy show!. This show takes place in a hidden speakeasy...
funcheap.com
Halloween Masquerade Party at The Clift (SF)
San Francisco’s top promoters Yuksel Presents & Sol Y Luna invite you to Experience San Francisco’s most incredible Halloween Party at Historical The Clift ( Redwood & Velvet Room ) Rise and dare to come for a special Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 29th ( Every 7 years...
funcheap.com
Free Taco + Chips & Sala: Russian Hill Neighbors Halloween Costume Cleanup (SF)
Help us and the Russian Hill Neighbors clean up Russian Hill. Meet at the NW corner of Filbert St and Hyde St. All supplies provided. Begin with Saint Frank’s Coffee and Bob’s Donut Holes, and stay afterwards for a TREAT (a taco of your choice + chips & salsa) compliments of Nick’s Crispy Tacos! Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/420632/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name.
