SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. “He’s dangerous,” Faulk said aboutTarasenko. “I think it attracts a lot of attention. He could shoot and score from anywhere. So anytime that puck’s on his stick he probably creates more space for his teammates and finds opportunities for them. When they’re dangerous players like that, teams have to take notice and be aware.” Too many times he slipped away, though, starting with an assist on Brayden Schenn’s goal. He also assisted on Faulk’s first goal. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to help St. Louis improve to 2-0.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO