MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Yardbarker
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
Yardbarker
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down , a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 , taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. “He’s dangerous,” Faulk said aboutTarasenko. “I think it attracts a lot of attention. He could shoot and score from anywhere. So anytime that puck’s on his stick he probably creates more space for his teammates and finds opportunities for them. When they’re dangerous players like that, teams have to take notice and be aware.” Too many times he slipped away, though, starting with an assist on Brayden Schenn’s goal. He also assisted on Faulk’s first goal. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to help St. Louis improve to 2-0.
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
Yardbarker
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Off to Great Start with New Squad
The Florida Panthers are off to a good start to their 2022-23 campaign, going 3-1-0 through four games with wins against the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and Philadelphia Flyers. The all-around team effort is there, but one player who sticks out is a new guy who was sent here in a blockbuster trade this past summer that shook the entire league.
NHL
RELEASE: adidas, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers are throwing it back to 2001 with this season's Reverse Retro jersey as adidas and the National Hockey League unveiled all 32 teams' uniforms on Thursday. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams to design new Reverse...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
NHL
NHL, 32 teams release Diversity & Inclusion report
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL) and its 32 Clubs released a comprehensive report, 'Accelerating Diversity & Inclusion: NHL Report on Strategies, Initiatives and Progress,' highlighting intentional efforts to promote positive social change within the sport. The comprehensive report, which was presented to the Board of Governors earlier...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Defense & Improving Forwards Are Fueling Fast Start
The 2022-23 NHL season is a little over a week old, and the early excitement has been palpable league-wide. From games in Prague, explosive young talent making their mark, and the Toronto Maple Leafs inability to beat, of all teams, the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Arena, storylines abound and social media fun is warming up right off the bat. It feels good to be back.
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
POST-GAME: A victory to build on
EDMONTON, AB - It was as important of a win as they come only four games into the campaign. The Edmonton Oilers had ridden the waves caused by early-season tremors coming into Thursday night's meeting with the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes, who'd won each of their opening three games while outscoring opponents by an 11-3 goal margin.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Kane, Arena Discussions, Kadri & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, a former NHL general manager and now analyst suggested earlier this week that Brad Treliving may look to target Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane. In other news, talks between the Flames corporation and the City of Calgary in regard to a new arena are back on. Back to the on-ice side of things, Nazem Kadri was able to receive his Stanley Cup Championship ring from Nathan MacKinnon prior to the two teams facing off on Oct. 13. His now teammate in Trevor Lewis is using Kadri’s ring as motivation to capture one for himself this season.
NHL
Islanders Excited to Wear Fisherman Jersey
It's official - the Fisherman is back. For this year's Reverse Retro jersey, the New York Islanders cast out a line and reeled in a classic, throwing it back to 1995 with threads inspired by the team's fisherman jersey. REVERSE RETRO JERSEY | PREORDER NOW. The Islanders wore the original...
Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid help Oilers beat Hurricanes
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell made 36 saves. “It was a big win for our group,” McDavid said. “It was a great test against a really good Carolina team, and they gave us everything that we could handle. Soup (Campbell) made some big saves and our power play did its thing. It was a big win, a bit ugly, but we’ll take it. Being 2-2 is nothing to write home about, but we’ll take it.” Andrei Svechnikov had a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0) in their first loss of the season. Sebastian Aho added three assists, and Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots.
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
Yardbarker
Blues Will Face a Cap Crunch Even With Rumored Cap Increase
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the NHL could see a sizable increase to the league’s salary cap by $4 million for the 2023-24 season. When asked about the potential rise he stated: “We believe that there’s a good probability that the escrow will be paid off this season. Which means the flat cap would be replaced by a bigger increase.”
