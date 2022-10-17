1 dead in Long Beach stabbing homicide

Authorities claim no threat to public following series of stabbings in Long Beach 02:30

One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Again, at around 6:30 a.m., police were dispatched following a separate report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Olive Avenue, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. He was reportedly on his way to work when the incident occurred. He was taken to a hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Nearly 30 minutes later at around 7:05 a.m., police responded to yet another reported stabbing near Ocean Avenue and 4th Place, where they found two men suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. One of them was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated at the scene.

Social media video showed the man chasing another with a knife in the sand at Alamitos Beach.

Long Beach police arrested a suspect near the third stabbing scene, a man in possession of a knife.

"The suspect is believed to be a person experiencing homelessness," police said. They indicated that surveillance footage shows him looking for victims.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine if all of the stabbings, which occurred within two miles of each other, are related.

Anybody with additional information was asked to contact LBPD's Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244.