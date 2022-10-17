ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Young Utah skier takes the big screen in new Warren Miller film

SALT LAKE CITY — Warren Miller ski films encapsulate the world of legendary mountains and risky runs. Every athlete featured on the screen is portrayed with a sense of grit and bravery. Now, a young Utah skier has been added to the roster of athletes highlighted in Miller films.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Hotel Opens

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Best Utah food for foodies

Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

Undeniably, this $5.8M Impressive Estate on Its Secluded Setting in Park City, UT is the Perfect Place for Relaxing

The Estate in Park City is a luxurious home which has just been updated with a new kitchen, flooring, lighting, wine cellar and more move-in-ready amenities now available for sale. This home located at 2429 Iron Canyon Dr, Park City, Utah; offering 07 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,475 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie Hopkins (Phone: 435-901-0616) – KW Park City Keller Williams for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shelter in place lifted for residents in Sugar House neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A situation that led to a standoff between a suspect in a Sugar House home and Salt Lake City Police has ended safely with the suspect in custody. A shelter-in-place order issued by Salt Lake City Police earlier Wednesday morning has been lifted. The order involved residents between Zenith and Crandall Avenues and between 1100 and 1300 East, in Sugar House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Sandridge Avenue

PARK CITY, Utah — This home is a restored historic gem perched above Main Street. In a town renowned for world-class skiing, the Olympics, and the Sundance Film Festival, it’s […]
PARK CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

