Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
University of Utah Theatre Will Perform Somewhere: a Primer for the End of DaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and Excitement
Getout Games(Image is author's) Children and adults alike are enjoying the form of activity and entertainment provided by escape rooms. It is a fairly new type of amusement where people try to escape in various manners.
kslnewsradio.com
Young Utah skier takes the big screen in new Warren Miller film
SALT LAKE CITY — Warren Miller ski films encapsulate the world of legendary mountains and risky runs. Every athlete featured on the screen is portrayed with a sense of grit and bravery. Now, a young Utah skier has been added to the roster of athletes highlighted in Miller films.
Ice Castles set to reopen for 12th season in Midway
One of Utah's most popular winter attractions is getting set to return for its 12th season in Midway.
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Hotel Opens
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
ABC 4
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
luxury-houses.net
Undeniably, this $5.8M Impressive Estate on Its Secluded Setting in Park City, UT is the Perfect Place for Relaxing
The Estate in Park City is a luxurious home which has just been updated with a new kitchen, flooring, lighting, wine cellar and more move-in-ready amenities now available for sale. This home located at 2429 Iron Canyon Dr, Park City, Utah; offering 07 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,475 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie Hopkins (Phone: 435-901-0616) – KW Park City Keller Williams for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Park City.
kslnewsradio.com
Shelter in place lifted for residents in Sugar House neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — A situation that led to a standoff between a suspect in a Sugar House home and Salt Lake City Police has ended safely with the suspect in custody. A shelter-in-place order issued by Salt Lake City Police earlier Wednesday morning has been lifted. The order involved residents between Zenith and Crandall Avenues and between 1100 and 1300 East, in Sugar House.
Welcome Home: Sandridge Avenue
PARK CITY, Utah — This home is a restored historic gem perched above Main Street. In a town renowned for world-class skiing, the Olympics, and the Sundance Film Festival, it’s […]
Find the Golden Poop while picking up dog poop at the Run-A-Muk
PARK CITY, Utah — Pet owners who may have missed a moment to pick up their dog’s poop at the Run-A-Muk will have the opportunity to do so in the Basin […]
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
kslnewsradio.com
Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
Guess who’s coming to the Egyptian
PARK CITY, Utah — You guessed it: the Canadian rock band The Guess Who will be performing at the Park City Egyptian Theater (328 Main Street) four times this October, […]
kjzz.com
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
Comments / 0