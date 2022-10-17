Read full article on original website
Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebounds from ‘clásico’ loss
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needed only seven minutes to get back on track in the Spanish league. Barcelona rebounded from a loss to rival Real Madrid on Sunday by scoring three goals in a seven-minute span in the first half of a 3-0 win over Villarreal. Robert Lewandowski scored in the 31st and 35th minutes and Ansu Fati added to the lead in the 38th to give Barcelona the victory and move the Catalan club back within three points of defending champion Madrid. Madrid had taken its lead to six points after a 3-0 win at last-place Elche on Wednesday.
Ronaldo cites ‘heat of moment’ after left off United squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international issued a statement Thursday after being omitted from United’s squad to play Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team. He says “I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment (gets) the best of us.”
UEFA President says “Super league” project in Europe is dead
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the project of a Super league of European soccer teams “is dead.” In a meeting with journalists in Argentina the head of Europe’s football association rejected comments made by Bernd Reichart, the new director general of the company behind the breakaway competition, A22 Sports Management. Reichart said the initiative is still standing but would be under a different format. A22 Sports Management worked with 12 elite clubs in Spain, England and Italy in a bid to start the Super league in April last year as a challenger to the UEFA Champions League.
Ronaldo fallout, Aston Villa latest, Premier League news: football countdown – live
Villa are seeking a replacement for Steven Gerrard and Chelsea v Manchester United headlines a big Premier League weekend
Gerrard’s Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard had only just finished telling interviewers he would fight on at Aston Villa when the announcement came. Aston Villa said Gerrard had “left the club with immediate effect” after a 3-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League. It felt particularly cruel that Gerrard would be thrust in front of the cameras to defend his position if, as appears, his fate had already been sealed the loss. Meanwhile Brendan Rodgers is providing a glimmer of hope to Leicester fans who were fearing the worst just a few weeks ago. A 2-0 win against Leeds moved Rodgers’ team off the foot of the Premier League and to within a point of Villa.
