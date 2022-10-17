Read full article on original website
Altuve engages with fan who rushed field for selfie in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros star Jose Altuve was more than happy to oblige when a fan ran onto the field and asked the Houston second baseman to take a selfie with him during Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees. Security at Minute Maid Park wrestled the man away from Altuve before he could click off the shot with his cell phone as the ninth inning was set to begin Thursday night.
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is focusing on his job and not his lawsuit against the NFL as he prepares for a return to Miami. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January. He filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL shortly thereafter alleging the league is “rife with racism.” Steelers players say they appreciate the stand Flores was willing to take, adding it has not affected his job performance in any way. Linebacker Myles Jack says Flores is approachable and a great teacher of the game.
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus is leaning on his experience as he tries to get his struggling team pointed in a different direction. Chicago has lost three in a row heading into a Monday night matchup at New England. Eberflus remembers going from Toledo to Missouri under Gary Pinkel. It was an eye-opening experience transitioning from a MAC power to a struggling Big 12 team. Eberflus says the biggest lesson he learned from Pinkel was “to stay the course” and stick to principles. Missouri eventually developed into a winner. And Eberflus hopes the Bears do the same.
Dalton’s picks, defense doom Saints in loss to Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for four touchdowns. New Orleans had nearly 500 yards of offense. The Saints still found a way to lose. Dalton’s three interceptions, including two pick-6s, had something to do with it. So did the Saints’ shoddy tackling. Dalton had two interceptions returned for touchdowns just before halftime and the Cardinals scored their most points in four seasons under Kliff Kingsbury, sending the Saints to a deflating 42-34 loss. The Cardinals ended an eight-game home losing streak, their longest since 1958. The Saints are still searching for answers.
Justin Verlander breaks records to hand Houston Astros series lead over New York Yankees
Astros ace Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six impressive innings to inspire Houston to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in its AL Championship Series opener on Wednesday. The 39-year-old pitcher set a major league record in the process, with his eighth postseason double-digit strikeout game of...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has apologized for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” while he and Durant were discussing the difficulty of balancing a commitment to being highly successful athletes with life outside of sports. Brady told Durant on the podcast he looks at a football season like going off for a military deployment. He apologized saying: “In the end, we play a game and the military is defending our country. It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”
Beal can expect warm welcome at Wizards’ home opener
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards host Chicago on Friday night. It will be Bradley Beal’s first home game since signing a five-year contract to stay in Washington during the offseason. It will also be his first home game since January, before a wrist injury ended his 2021-22 season early. Beal has already received a nice welcome back from the city council. It made Oct. 11 “Bradley Beal Day” as a way of honoring his contributions to the community.
Cavs’ Garland suffers no structural damage to eye in opener
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not suffer any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland’s season-opening loss in Toronto. Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him in the eye going for a steal. The 22-year-old Garland left the team and was checked Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute. The team said he’ll be re-evaluated over the next two days before his status is updated. It’s likely Garland will miss Cleveland’s game in Chicago on Saturday. The Cavs host Washington in their home opener Sunday.
Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34. The Cardinals snapped an eight-game home losing streak that was the franchise’s longest since 1958. The game was tied at 14 when Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw the game-changing interceptions on consecutive drives that were barely a minute apart just before halftime.
Marcus Mariota making the most of his 2nd chance in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — For Marcus Mariota, the loss of confidence was the biggest blow. He’d experienced so much success, from winning the Heisman Trophy to being the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Then, for one of the rare times in his life, he wasn’t good enough. Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and barely played at all the past 2 1/2 seasons. But he’s putting together a comeback in Atlanta. Mariota earned NFC offensive player of the week honors after throwing for two touchdowns with only one incompletion and running for a score in the Falcons’ win over the 49ers.
Cowboys QB Prescott says injury absence ending against Lions
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he will start Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions. Prescott’s return would end a five-game absence after he fractured his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. Dallas went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush, starting with a four-game winning streak. Prescott says he had a full workload as the first-team QB in practice. Dallas players are crediting Rush for keeping the club in contention. They also see Prescott as the “life source” of the team’s offense.
