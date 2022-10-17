International trade representatives gain insights from Toledo area visit

Nesrine Rekik bought two shiploads of corn and soybeans from The Andersons in May for Tunisia.

After buying another shipload of distiller’s dried grains with solubles this time, from Andersons last week, Ms. Rekik toured The Andersons' grain elevators in Toledo and Maumee on Monday.

“It was very, very impressive,” she said. “Especially with the storage capacity and [because] they can load so fast. They told me they can load 10,000 metric tons per day. That’s impressive, It’s very, very fast.”

Ms. Rekik, purchasing and supply chain manager for Groupe ALFA Nutrition Animale, Tunisia was one of nine trade representatives who toured The Andersons’ facilities in Toledo and Maumee.

They came from Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal to explore purchasing U.S. grains for production of poultry and livestock feeds in their respective countries.

Later Monday and Tuesday, they were also to visit a few area cattle, grain, and dairy farms, according to visit organizers.

“It's one of the greatest things that we can do for farmers,” said Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association executive director.

“[And] it’s one of our favorite things to do during the year — to host some of our foreign customers in the United States showing off U.S. agriculture, the people that produce it, the people that handle it here, the people that ship it throughout the world,” he said.

The group’s area visit was part of the itinerary of the Export Exchange 2022 that was organized by the U.S. Grains Council and hosted locally by Ohio Corn & Wheat. The latter is a collective membership organization of nearly 2,000 farmers that works “on behalf of Ohio’s corn and small grain farmers to secure a sustainable future,” according to its website.

The representatives from major corn and feed grain buyers and end-users in North Africa and West Africa were here to learn about a variety of topics. They include U.S. corn and sorghum production practices, review crop conditions, and become familiar with U.S. grain and grain coproducts, and marketing, according to event organizers.

“There's some that we've done some business with, [but] I would say probably 80 percent are new potential,” Jeff Goetz, The Andersons’ senior sales and merchandising manager, said of the visiting trade representatives.

Ms. Rekik said that when visiting local farms, she was going “to check the quality of the crop of 2022” for possible purchases.

She also noted that she signed a contract to buy 10,000 metric tons of distiller’s dried grains with solubles from Andersons, the Monclova Township-headquartered company, during an export exchange conference in Minneapolis last week. The shipment should be arriving in Tunisia in December, she said.

Tunisia imports about a million metric tons of corn annually, of which the United States has a 35 percent market share, according to U.S. Grains Council, a private, nonprofit partnership of producers and agribusinesses. Tunisia recently lifted duties on U.S. corn coproducts, which benefited their shipments into the country, the council said in an announcement.

“It's a very important time for us to keep these relationships open,” Mr. Nicholson said, noting the increased volatility of world grain markets that he attributed in part to the war in Ukraine, a major grain exporter.